Naturepedic have launched two new organic mattress toppers, bringing side sleepers soft cushioning comfort and strong temperature regulation, minus environmental worries.

Combining eco-conscience with sleep science, Naturepedic is known for producing some of the best organic mattresses of the year, alongside organically-crafted mattress toppers, pillows and an array of bedding.

The Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress is our recommended organic mattress for side sleepers. But, starting at $1,699 for a twin size, it's certainly a premium purchase. So, investing in one of the new Naturepedic mattress toppers can bring you the brand's signature eco-friendly, cushioning comfort for a fraction of that price.

The Box-Stitched Natural Latex Topper comes in three sizes starting at $549. Meanwhile, the Featherbed Mattress Topper comes in two sizes starting at $899.

The two new launches complete Naturepedic's five-piece mattress topper suite, joining the Adagio, Wooly and Alpaca toppers.

Naturepedic mattress topper specs Release date: April 2025

Sizes: 2 in Featherbed, 3 in Box-Stitched

Warranty: 10 years

Trial: 100 nights

There isn't a whole lot of choice when it comes to the sizes available in each topper. The Featherbed comes in just a queen and Cal king, while the Box-Stitched Natural Latex is available in full, king and Cal king.

In terms of price, these Naturepedic toppers are more expensive than even the best mattress toppers of the year. For reference, our #1 mattress topper, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper, is $349 in a queen size.

Although there's no introductory offers on these premium toppers, free shipping, a 10-year limited warranty and 100-night sleep trial are included.

Naturepedic Box-Stitched Organic Latex Topper: from $549 at Naturepedic

This mattress topper comes in three sizes including a full, king and Cal king, priced at $549, $699 and $699 respectively. This makes it one of the more affordable Naturepedic mattress toppers you can buy, adding extra cushioning and natural cooling to your sleep set up without breaking the bank.

Naturepedic Featherbed Mattress Topper: from $899 at Naturepedic

This breathable, organic mattress topper comes in just two sizes with a queen size sitting at $899 MSRP and a Cal king at $1,199 MSRP. This is one of the most expensive Naturepedic mattress toppers, alongside the Wooly Organic Wool Mattress Topper.

Naturepedic Box-Stitched Organic Latex topper and Naturepedic Featherbed Mattress Topper: Prices

Built with GOTs certified materials and offering plush luxury comfort, the premium Naturepedic Box-Stitched Organic Latex topper and Naturepedic Featherbed Mattress Topper are indulgent buys. Here's a breakdown of the MSRPs of each size of both mattress toppers:

Box-Stitched Organic Latex Topper:

Full: $549

$549 King: $699

$699 Cal king: $699

Featherbox Mattress Topper:

Queen: $899

$899 Cal king: $1,199

These are premium mattress toppers with price tags reflecting their carefully-selected organic materials and luxury feel.

Out of the two new Naturepedic toppers, the Box-Stitched Organic Latex Topper is kinder on the purse. But at $549 for a full and $699 for a king and Cal king, it's not super budget-friendly.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

The Featherdown topper starts at $899 in a queen and the next size up is a Cal king at $1,199. In comparison you can shop a queen size of some of the best mattresses of the year on a similar budget.

So you must ask yourself, are you tied to your existing mattress and just want a little extra cushioning, or will you get more bang for your buck by replacing it altogether?

Naturepedic usually reserve its mattress sales for major holidays like Black Friday or Memorial Day. Even then, the maximum discount we see tends to be 20% off, which isn't particularly generous in comparison to some bed brands that run regular 30-50% off mattress sales.

Naturepedic Box-Stitched Organic Latex topper and Naturepedic Featherbed Mattress Topper: Features

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

'Pillowy perfection', 'feather-soft support' and 'touch of plush' are all phrases used by Naturepedic to describe these toppers. So, you've probably guessed — they're soft toppers that add cushioning and contouring to existing mattresses.

The 2.5" Featherbed is made with 75% feather and 25% down blend to deliver a good balance of support and comfort.

Adding cushioning around your hips and shoulders, this topper is a worthy investment for lighter weight side sleepers who have noticed their mattress feels too firm, causing them to wake up with aches and pains.

Alternatively, the 3" Box-Stitched Organic Latex Topper is made with shredded latex that moulds around your body. Organic latex is known to be responsive, meaning it relieves pressure build up in joints while providing ample support to the lumbar.

The Box-Stitch design ensures the latex fillings remain in place, rather than forming lumps and bumps, providing consistent support across your bed surface.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

Like many of the best cooling mattresses you can buy, these toppers are made with naturally breathable materials that are good at maintaining a cool sleep surface and regulating your body temperature.

The feathers and down in the Featherbed topper are breathable, allowing air to circulate through the mattress topper surface and prevent heat from building up.

On the other hand, as a cooling alternative to memory foam, which typically traps heat, the GOLS-certified natural latex in the Box-Stitched topper has an open cell structure. This improves air flow and stops heat from getting trapped.

Each topper is encased in a breathable cotton cover, adding the finishing touch to their cooling capabilities.

Anything to be cautious of? These toppers lack straps holding them in place a top a mattress, which means it could shift beneath you — especially if you're a combination sleeper who tosses and turns through the night.