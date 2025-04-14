Brooklyn Bedding launches dorm mattress topper collection — and it's already 30% off for college students

Brooklyn Bedding has just released a cooling dorm mattress topper collection designed especially for college students who want to add comfort and support to their dorm beds.

Launched this month, the CopperFlex Mattress Topper collection has three models: the 201 Mattress Topper, the 301, Mattress Topper, and the 401 Mattress Topper. Like some of our top picks in this year's best mattress toppers guide, each CopperFlex Mattress Topper uses copper-infused foam for its cooling and antimicrobial properties.

The mattress toppers vary in design and price to cater to students with different needs and budgets. However, students can now save 25% and an extra 5% on all CopperFlex Mattress Toppers at Brooklyn Bedding, reducing the starting price to $185.73. For non-students, the starting price is reduced to $199 (MSRP:$265.33).

CopperFlex Mattress Topper Collection Release date: April 2025

Number of toppers: 3 (201 Mattress Topper, 301 Mattress Topper, and 401 Mattress Topper)

Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and Cal king)

Warranty: Three years

Trial: N/A (30-day returns)

In addition to the standard 25% discount (plus the extra 5% off for verified students), you can also get a three-year warranty and free shipping. However, there's no sleep trial available on any of the brand's mattress toppers, but there is a 30-day return policy.

Brooklyn Bedding is a brand better known for their mattress than their toppers, with several of their mattresses receiving honourable mentions in this year's best mattress guide.

The CopperFlex Mattress Topper collection itself is an extension of their new CopperFlex Mattress collection, a line-up which features the cooling CopperFlex and CopperFlex Pro mattresses. Here's a closer look at the price and design of the CopperFlex Mattress Toppers...

CopperFlex Mattress Topper Collection: was from $498.75 now from $199 at Brooklyn Bedding

There's currently a standard 25% discount at Brooklyn Bedding, which means the collection starts at $199, reducing a queen 201 Mattress Topper (the cheapest model) to $349 from $465.33. However, students can get an extra 5% off, meaning the collection starts at $185.73 and a queen 201 Mattress Topper is $325.73 for verified students. Benefits include a three-year warranty and free shipping, but there's no sleep trial. Instead, there's a 30-day return policy.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress Toppers: Price

All CopperFlex Mattress Toppers come in six sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. Of the three mattress toppers in the collection, the CopperFlex 201 Mattress Topper is the most affordable with a starting price of $199. Meanwhile, the CopperFlex 301 Mattress Topper starts at $299.01, and the CopperFlex 401 Mattress Topper starts at $399.

Here's the MSRPs of each CopperFlex model in a twin XL (standard college dorm bed size):

Twin XL CopperFlex 201 Mattress Topper: $332 (sale price: $249)

$332 (sale price: $249) Twin XL CopperFlex 301 Mattress Topper: $465.33 (sale price: $349)

$465.33 (sale price: $349) Twin XL CopperFlex 401 Mattress Topper: $598.67 (sale price: $449.01)

These prices by no means fall into the cheap category (especially on a student budget). The average price of a queen memory foam bed topper is $299, while a queen 201 Mattress Topper is $349 on sale (MSRP:$465.33). That said, when you consider that the average sale price for a queen cooling topper is $375, it doesn't seem as expensive. Plus, verified students can shave an extra 5% off and reduce a queen 201 Mattress Topper $331.55.



If we're nit picking, the benefits could be stronger. The three-year warranty is pretty short when you consider that the designed-for-dorms Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Topper offers a five-year warranty to see students through their college years. In our Sleepyhead Cooling Copper Mattress Topper review, we also praised the copper-infused topper for it's 15%-25% discount. Bear in mind though, that the Cooling Copper Topper costs more, with a queen 3" model costing $519 at MSRP.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Mattress Toppers: Features

Each mattress topper in the CopperFlex collection varies in height and features, although they all include cooling copper-infused memory foam with hypoallergenic and antimicrobial materials. The 201 Mattress Topper (dubbed the "Essential Dorm Room Upgrade") is 2" tall with one layer of copper-infused memory foam cover by a premium quilt.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

The 301 CopperFlex Mattress Topper (dubbed the "Deluxe Dorm Room Upgrade") has a 3" layer of copper-infused memory foam with a cover made from the ultra-cooling GlacioTex fabric to prevent overheating at night.

The 401 CopperFlex Mattress Topper gets its title of the "Ultimate Dorm Room Upgrade" from its thick 4" build that features two layers: 2" of copper memory foam and 2" of 4lb memory foam. Like the 301, the 401 Topper has a cooling GlacioTex cover for a cooler sleep.