Over half of sleepers are damaging their mattress every night, research from MattressNextDay has uncovered, as 51% of people opt to forgo a mattress protector.

Listen, we get it. You already have a fitted sheet, surely that provides enough protection for your mattress? After all, how much dirt do we take to bed?

Well, quite a lot actually, once you realize how much skin we shed in a night (hint: it's in the billions.) And without a protector, all that mess sinks into that carefully chosen best mattress for your sleep needs.

This unobtrusive — and inexpensive — layer is one of our bedding essentials and in our guide to the best mattress protectors we have an option for every budget. Once you read why a protector is essential, we hope you'll give your bed this much needed upgrade.

How dirty can a mattress get?

You're probably thinking that, apart from the occasional spilt coffee or muddy paw, your mattress stays away from mess.

But, and I'm sorry to break this to you, during the course of a single night the human body can shed 1.5 billion skin cells and lose 500ml of sweat.

Without a mattress protector, all that grime is going to gradually sink into the surface of your mattress.

And, even worse, skin cells are a favorite food for dust mites, meaning your unprotected bed has become a five-star restaurant for these pesky pests.

While a mattress protector won't keep your bed skin cell free (and you do need to wash your protector every month or two) it's a much needed barrier against general dirt as well as more serious mattress stains.

5 benefits of using a mattress protector

1. Protect against dust mites

Dust mites are tiny pests that lurk in the corners of our mattresses. They feast on microscopic organic matter, such as dead skin cells and pet dander.

"Their droppings can trigger allergies, worsen asthma, and even disrupt your sleep by causing congestion or irritation at night," warns Martin Seely, bed expert and MattressNextDay CEO.

"Left unchecked, they can reach populations of up to a million in a single mattress."

Regularly vacuuming your mattress can reduce dust mite numbers but a mattress protector is the best way to stop them from burrowing into your bed.

2. Guard your mattress from spills and sweat

Mattresses are a bit like a sponge, which is a particularly gross thought when you remember just how much time we spend sweating in bed.

It also means coffee, urine, vomit, blood or any other liquid that comes into contact with your mattress can quickly sink into the materials.

"A protector takes the hit for you, and because it is washable, you can keep your bed looking and feeling fresh,” explains Seely.

For even more protection against moisture, consider investing in a waterproof mattress protector. The very best of them repel moisture, meaning you can blot away spills before they penetrate the surface.

3. Increase your mattress longevity

The average mattress lasts for around six to 10 years but how you care for it's long-term comfort and support.

“Moisture and bacteria gradually wear away the materials inside your mattress," explains Seely, "causing it to sag or lose support long before it should."

But a mattress protector prevents moisture and bacteria from becoming embedded in your bed, so your mattress maintains integrity for longer

4. Stop bad smells

"Sweat and spills sink below the surface [of a mattress], leaving behind a musty smell that is almost impossible to get rid of," says Seeley.

If you go without a protector, you'll need to do some serious mattress deep cleaning to banish bad odors.

But when your mattress protector gets smelly, you simply have to pop it into the washing machine, let it dry and enjoy a fresh scent with minimal effort.

5. A barrier to bed bugs

A protector isn't going to stop bed bugs but it does give them an extra layer to navigate before they can make a home in your mattress.

Bed bugs like to hide in dark places, sneaking out at night for a quick bite (literally — we're their food source.) Signs of bed bugs include dark spots on your mattress, a tendency to wake up itchy and rusty flecks of blood.

A mattress encasement is even better than a mattress protector at keeping out bed bugs, as it covers all six sides of the bed.

How to keep your mattress clean

A mattress protector isn't the only thing you need to keep your bed in tip-top shape, although using a mattress protector means you don't need to dedicate yourself to such an intense cleaning regime. It's important to follow these steps to keep your mattress in good condition:

Wash your mattress protector: Your protector does need to be cleaned from time to time, although it doesn't require the frequent washing of other bedding items. Seely recommends washing every "one to two months, or more often if you sweat heavily or share your bed with pet."

Your protector does need to be cleaned from time to time, although it doesn't require the frequent washing of other bedding items. Seely recommends washing every "one to two months, or more often if you sweat heavily or share your bed with pet." Wash your bed sheets: We recommend changing your bed sheets roughly once a week, to prevent a build-up of dead skin and sweat.

We recommend changing your bed sheets roughly once a week, to prevent a build-up of dead skin and sweat. Vacuum your bed : Incorporate your mattress into your regular vacuuming schedule, as this is a great way to keep your bed clean. As well as all sides of the mattress, make sure to vacuum the bed frame and the space under your bed as well.

Incorporate your mattress into your regular vacuuming schedule, as this is a great way to keep your bed clean. As well as all sides of the mattress, make sure to vacuum the bed frame and the space under your bed as well. Air your mattress: Don't make your bed as soon as you wake up in the morning. Instead, pull your sheets back and allow your mattress to breathe, so sweat and moisture can escape.

