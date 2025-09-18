Keep your bed fresh with a mattress protector (Image credit: Future) Our number one tip for keeping your mattress clean it to invest in one of the best mattress protectors.

Using a mattress means it will inevitably get stained — you can't just stop sweating — and in most cases, a quick blot and a light vacuum is enough to remove the mark and keep your bed fresh.

But there are some mattress stains you should never ignore, including early signs of bed bugs and mold. If you've spotted one of these marks, it's critical; you need to deep clean immediately.

We're mattress cleaning experts so we've encountered every type of bed stain and below we've rounded up the most common marks you can expect to find on your mattress, plus what to do about them.

If you've left stains too long, it might be time for a bed replacement — our guide to this year's best mattresses can help you find the perfect one.

5 most common types of mattress stains

Light colored, wide reaching stains