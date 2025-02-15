The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress drops to just $664 for a queen in Black Friday-beating Amazon Presidents' Day sale

It's rare to find a natural latex mattress on sale for less than $800 in a queen size but Amazon has come out swinging this Presidents' Day weekend with a blockbuster deal on the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress. As of today you can buy a queen size Awara Natural Hybrid for $664 at Amazon thanks to a 30% discount – that's the lowest price I've seen it sell for (Amazon offered 20% off this mattress for Black Friday).

The Awara is one of the first mattresses I tested and I still recommend it to sleepers with back and joint pain who like a firmer mattress. The 2" natural latex comfort layer will subtly cradle your body, while the 8" wrapped springs offer excellent support. It also sleeps cool and has strong edges for sitting.

$664 for a queen size Awara Natural Hybrid is excellent value for money and one of the top Presidents' Day mattress sales I've seen so far. If you're looking for something softer though, many of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide are on sale this weekend and most of them come in soft and medium options so you have plenty of choice available.

Lowest price Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress (queen): was $949 now $664.30 at Amazon If you're a combi sleeper you'll like the buoyant, supportive surface of the Awara Natural Hybrid. Whether I slept on my side, front, or back, I gently sank into its 2" natural latex comfort layer. It's one of the best mattresses for back pain that we've tested (I had no issues with my nagging lower back when sleeping on it) but it may feel too firm for lightweight sleepers. As I explain in my Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review the edge support is very good, even on a smaller size like a twin, and the cotton-poly blend cover wicks away heat and moisture. Motion isolation is the only downfall, but if you sleep solo or you and your partner hardly move at night then you're fine. You'll get a 100-night trial when buying the Awara from Amazon (you'd get 365 nights at Awara) , plus a lifetime warranty, and free two-day shipping with Prime.

Most sizes of the Awara are out of stock, but the queen is on sale today for $664.30. This all-time low price beats Amazon's Black Friday deal (a queen cost $749 in November) by some margin. Since you're purchasing from Amazon, you won't get Awar's full-year sleep trial but you'll still have a 100-day returns window.

I recommend reading up on how to return a mattress from Amazon before you buy. You'll still get the lifetime warranty, and if you're a Prime member you'll receive free two-day shipping. In-bedroom delivery is also available for a fee.

