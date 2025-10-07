<a id="elk-e31544f2-c3e5-4944-86c1-12ff5dd0e4f8"></a><h2 id="starting-strong-with-my-favorite-laptop">Starting strong with my favorite laptop</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="302dd3a4-c365-4638-a3b2-8e00fec0ca62"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3329px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="aU4pys8HozWWA8BGnegVU6" name="MacBook Air M4 2025-2" alt="MacBook Air 13-inch M4 shown on tabletop" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/aU4pys8HozWWA8BGnegVU6.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3329" height="1873" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="620481ad-a796-45c9-93ec-cbb805450262">Welcome to Prime Day! The next two days are some of the best chances to pick up a new laptop deal. Now, I know questions normally come up about waiting for Black Friday. While there's always a case for waiting (say you're saving up), what I've found in my years of covering both events is that the prices usually match.</p><p>So if you have the money to snag a new notebook, you can be rest assured that in my expert opinion, you won't see them cheaper in just over a month's time. So let's start with a big one: the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/laptops/macbook-air-m4-review">M4 MacBook Air</a>. Not only is it the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-laptops">best laptop</a> we recommend, it's now $200 off!</p><ul id="bcb9c519-ee31-434e-9638-37276c0323cc"><li><strong>M4 MacBook Air (13-inch): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZDC3WW5/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2BTCWWZ6SPLUZ&amp;dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Daoa0YlWSET4Qvd69FnoVSf8ZZvhKMf-tTWlqK8T6EBw-dhnjzups-GibvK0xadi5AbIFjZnTO-_UCaK0tmboIFRJ6hlyQ5YCN5Cn7_oi1HwmwgMCgO2btws-N2uUSqTig8d47GGNR7tL1CkL0npwglO_c-nbfcqhtNd14LuJgZAFW0aCwfsVvdpf-UPCS2ntUTZ8nqVutO94XmnRxSNivL7FRkh7-nkfmqiPiJ6omKwkT6BeyrvLxfogzZ9flRKW-I1VIoZH_isJZPwXnLhh9ELbsV9MYgHZKba8g_lKp4.jFpu2XjEM92MW_cNdYqBA8DY9Xp7DGJ7c12ZFH0tXSo&amp;dib_tag=se&amp;keywords=m4%2Bmacbook%2Bair&amp;qid=1759830983&amp;s=electronics&amp;sprefix=m4%2Bmacbook%2Bai%2Celectronics%2C179&amp;sr=1-3&amp;th=1" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $799</strong></a></li><li><strong>M4 MacBook Air (13-inch): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Apple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop/dp/B0DZD958Z8" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was &pound;999 now &pound;849</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>