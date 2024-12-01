Cyber Monday 2024 still has loads of top discounts: here's 120+ I'd nab before they're gone

Black Friday has come and gone, but now it's time for some Cyber Monday sales! We've already seen huge price reductions from most of the major retailers, with the likes of Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Myer and eBay all taking part, along with deals on top brands like Lululemon, Koala, Crocs, Emma Sleep, Dyson, Apple, Samsung and more up for grabs until the sale comes to a close on 11:59pm AEDT on December 2.

The Tom's Guide AU team has been on hand to provide live updates to all the best bargains as soon we spot them, and we're continuing to do so as the shopping weekend progresses. We're pointing you towards massive savings on big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, smartphones and cameras, along with smaller items which often fall into impulse-purchase territory, like fitness trackers, headphones, power banks, games, PC peripherals, vacuums and more. We recommend you bookmark this page and check back regularly over the next few days.

So whether you're looking to save money on your Christmas shopping, or simply want to treat yourself to something new, the Cyber Weekend sales period is often the best time to do so. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals and discounts we've spotted so far.

Cyber Monday sales 2024: best deals

Phones

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB: was AU$2,697 now AU$2,197 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$500

Google's first foldable only landed in Australia a few months ago, but it's already received an impressive AU$500 discount at JB Hi-Fi. The phone is packed with many of the same great specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, just with slightly less powerful cameras. But if you're in the market for a foldable, it's definitely one you ought to consider.

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): was AU$1,849 now AU$1,597 at Amazon Save up to AU$252

One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Laptops

HP Chromebook x360 14-inch 2-in-1: was AU$799 now AU$399 at HP Store Save AU$400

Chromebooks are an affordable alternative to traditional laptops, and this HP Chromebook x360 is cheaper still thanks to an enormous 44% discount. It sports 8GB of RAM and a 14-inch touchscreen which folds all the back, letting you use it as a tablet.



This basic Chromebook (model 14b-cd0001TU) is currently on sale at HP, with 44% off. Expect around 10 hours of battery life, according to HP.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch (Gen 9): was AU$2,289 now AU$1,419 at Lenovo AU Save AU$990

Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Gen 9): was AU$4,699 now AU$2,899 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,800

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i is a fantastic option for those who want the convenience of a laptop and the extra workspace provided by a multi-screen setup. Yes, this is a laptop that comes with not one, but two 13.3-inch 3K OLED screens, along with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is a dream for the productivity-minded user. Typically, this kind of thing isn't cheap, but you can pick it up at a mammoth 38% discount.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (Gen 9): was AU$2,099 now AU$1,269 at Lenovo AU Save AU$830

Proving that Lenovo has a 2-in-1 for every user, the Yoga 7i is a great option for productivity-minded users thanks to its more conservative 14-inch IPS touchscreen display and 360º fold-over design. It carries an Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, and is ideal for video calls thanks to its IR camera and noise cancellation features. Use it like a tablet or like a laptop.

Lenovo LOQ: was AU$2,039 now AU$1,299 at Lenovo AU Save AU$740

Looking for a decent gaming laptop at a great price? Lenovo's LOQ is good mid-range option that sports an RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Admittedly, its Intel Core i5 CPU is on the older side, but is still powerful enough for 1080p gaming at decent frame rates on its 144Hz screen.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5: was AU$1,479 now AU$959 at Lenovo AU Save AU$520

Looking for a machine that will take on your daily tasks without any hassle? Lenovo's Ideapad Slim 5 is a great option, thanks to some powerful specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also sports a crisp 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nit brightness. Add to this a facial recognition webcam, and you have everything you need in a productivity-focused laptop.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7: was AU$2,880.85 now AU$1,569 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,311.85

With a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Pro 7 model with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is a pretty good buy for those looking for a productivity-focused machine. It also sports an RTX 3050 graphics card, so it'll offer moderate gaming performance, too. We also like its elegant lightweight design and efficiency.

Tablets and e-readers

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition : was AU$329 now AU$267 at Amazon Save AU$62

With the biggest discount on any of the 2024 models, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gives you double the storage of the standard model, and wireless charging. Plus, you can choose from two shiny new colourways, Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.

Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$167 at Amazon Save AU$32

If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this new model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Kindle Scribe (16GB): was AU$549 now AU$347 at Amazon Save AU$202

Slashing a massive AU$202 off RRP, this Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader that'll satisfy your reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Down to an all-time low, this Kindle comes with a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.

Kobo Elipsa 2E: was AU$629.95 now AU$579.95 at Rakuten Kobo Australia Save AU$40

Not the biggest discount, but it's worth considering as it's a Kobo Elispa 2E. Our colleague over at TechRadar loved it so much she uses it daily as a note-taking device, and she appreciated the UX. There's Google Drive and Dropbox support too, so you can load your notes, scribbles and whatnot on your preferred cloud storage.

Televisions

Govee Envisual TV LED backlight: was AU$229.99 now AU$129.97 at Amazon Save AU$100.02

Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.

Headphones / audio

Lowest price Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$335 at Amazon Save AU$300

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are one of its finest creations to date, boasting refined audio, terrific ANC and transparency, support for hi-res streaming codecs, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. Get a massive AU$330 off at Amazon — just make sure you tick the coupon box to get the full discount.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Diamond): was AU$649 now AU$495 at Amazon Save AU$154

A truly excellent set of headphones, the Diamond Edition of Bose's QuietComfort Ultra is now discounted by 23%. Enjoy exceptional sound quality and the ability to apply a spatial audio effect to any song of your choosing. These cans are also class-leading when it comes to noise cancellation.

Half-price Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition: was AU$349.95 now AU$170 at Amazon Save AU$180

Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless Special Edition cans have hit their lowest price to date on Amazon, with the mid-range cans discounted by over half. They offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. And as this is a Special Edition set, it also comes with a USB Bluetooth adaptor at no extra cost.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds: was AU$199 now AU$125 at Amazon Save AU$74

An affordable alternative to Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the mid-range Sony WF-C700N buds punch well above their weight, with excellent noise cancelling and a bass-heavy sound signature at the forefront. In fact, we gave these impressive buds 4.5 stars in our review, stating that they "deliver flagship performance and features in an attractive package."

JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker: was AU$169.95 now AU$97 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$74

The JBL Flip 6 offers a rugged design, well-balanced sound and is an excellent option for listening on the go. This is one of the best portable speakers money can buy right now, and it's been slashed by AU$74 on JB Hi-Fi. Black, Pink and Blue colourways are currently discounted from the retailer. It can also be bought on Amazon in green for AU$99.99.

Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones: was AU$499.95 now AU$304.31 at Amazon Save AU$195.64

If you're a sound audiophile or music producer, the Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones might be the pair you've been looking for. Designed to offer ultra-wide band playback for studio use, these over-ear cans are suited best for audio production, rather than casual listening.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar: was AU$3,999.95 now AU$2,100 at Amazon Save AU$1,899.95

Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with nearly AU$2,000 sliced off, this Amazon deal is hard to pass up.

Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones: was AU$499.95 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$160.95

If you're finding yourself a bit baffled by Bose's huge range of QuietComfort headphones, we don't blame you. This SC variant gets you the audio brand's current (and well-regarded) mainstream noise-cancelling over-ears with a soft carry case – thus the 'SC' – rather than the hard case the regular version comes with. The cans themselves are identical.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was AU$399 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$71

What's this? A discount on an Apple product? Unheard of as it may be, this is actually the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C). Expect excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from these in-ears, and seamless switching between Apple devices. This updated model sports a USB-C charging case.

Smartwatches

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was AU$529 now AU$263 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$266

The Pixel Watch 2 is now a generation old since the release of the Watch 3, but it's still a viable option for a compatible Pixel smartphone. It has a gorgeous circle watch face and is capable of temperature sensing, step tracking, heart rate monitoring and other convenient health features.

Garmin Instinct 2 (Graphite, 45mm): was AU$499 now AU$348.82 at Amazon Save AU$150.18

Almost at its lowest price ever on Amazon, this Garmin Instinct 2 is heavy-duty smartwatch that comes packed with an impressive month-long battery life (or 30 hours with GPS enabled). Plus, it comes with the usual Garmin fitness tracking features and a monochromatic display. You can grab the smaller 40mm model for the same price.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was AU$769 now AU$619 at Amazon Save AU$150

We have seen this Garmin at a lower price, and we anticipate it'll be cheaper come Cyber Monday, but this current saving is still pretty solid. It practically has an infinite battery life when exposed to at least three hours of direct sunlight per day and is built to military standard, which is rather neat.

Powerbanks & trackers

INIU B63 100W 25,000mAh power bank: was AU$136.99 now AU$76.49 at Amazon Save AU$60.50

This power bank has a large but flight-safe 25,000 mAh capacity, making it ideal for charging laptops, phones and other devices while on-the-go or travelling. Admittedly, this item is rarely listed at its full RRP, but that doesn't stop it from being a bargain at this price.