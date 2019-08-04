Kownacki vs. Arreola Live Stream: How to Watch the Big Fight Now

In every big fighter’s career, there are certain challenges they need to take on to see if they really are as good as they say. And on Saturday, Aug. 3, Polish boxer Adam Kownacki will need to take that test in a 12-round heavyweight fight against long-time boxer Chris Arreola.

This is a moment you won't want to miss, and fortunately, it's quite easy to live stream Kownacki vs. Arreola. And you'll also see Marcus Browne defend his status as interim light heavyweight champ.

Kownacki is undefeated and has been widely considered one of the major up-and-coming boxers in the heavyweight division. But in order to keep that cred, he’ll need to fight his way through Arreola.

Needless to say, the stakes are high for the Saturday night fight. Read on to find out how to live stream Kownacki vs. Arreola.

When is the Kownacki Vs. Arreola fight? And who’s on the card?

Tonight's festivities just started moments ago at 8 p.m. ET. The three matches announced for tonight's card will happen as they play out, which is why we can't say for sure when main event will actually happen.

Either way, here’s a rundown of the fights:

Adam Kownacki (19-0-0) vs Chris Arreola (38-5-1)

Marcus Browne (23-0-0) vs Jean Pascal (33-6-1) for the WBA Interim World Light Heavyweight Championship

Andre Berto (32-5-0) vs Miguel Cruz (18-1-0)

How can I live stream Kownacki Vs. Arreola?

Watching the fights will be quite easy, regardless of whether you choose to live stream the event or watch it on your television.

If it’s live streaming you’re after, you’ll have a slew of options, since it’ll be airing live on Fox. As long as you can find a service that works with Fox, you’ll be good to go.

Here’s a rundown of where you can watch the event:

Fox Sports App: The Fox Sports app will be livestreaming the fights. The app is available on the iPhone and Android devices on mobile, and any number of devices for your television, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, among others. You can also go to FoxSports.com in the browser, if you want to watch there. The app can be downloaded for free.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes Fox its entry-level $50 tier.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including Fox. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

Playstation Vue: With a $65-a-month PlayStation Vue Elite subscription, you can stream Fox Sports.

SlingTV: Sling offers Fox in select markets through its Blue Tier, which costs $15 per month. You'll want to input your ZIP code into Sling's service to determine whether you'll be able to stream Fox. If not, move on.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including Fox. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Can I watch Kownacki Vs. Arreola on television?

You betcha. In fact, it might be the best place to go to watch the event, if you don’t want to stream the fight card.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, Fox will air the fights. As long as you have basic cable in your home or even an over-the-air tuner that can get local channels, you should be able to watch the event (with commercials, of course) from the comfort of your couch.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Kownacki Vs. Arreola?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the big fight, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the fight as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the fight.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.