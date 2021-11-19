How to use the new Privacy Dashboard on Android 12

Android 12 came with a lot of nifty new features, with the big UI changes being the most notable. However, Google also took a firmer stance on privacy and security this time around. Part of that initiative is the Privacy Dashboard. Note that this is different than the third-party app that has a similar functionality.

The Privacy Dashboard in Android 12 is your place to see what apps have accessed your microphone, camera, and location. There's a breakdown of how many apps have asked for each permission, as well as a circle graph giving a time breakout of how long apps have used the three main permissions.

You can also expand the other options to see the rest of your permissions, though the circle graph will just say "Other," which isn't the most helpful. The Privacy Dashboard is a little bit buried, so here's how to get to it.

How to access the Privacy Dashboard on Android 12

1. Open Settings, then scroll down to Privacy.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap Privacy dashboard.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. You'll see the circle graph. Below that, you can tap Location, Camera, or Microphone to see what apps have accessed them. This will give you a 24-hour timeline breakdown of each permission.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. To see the other permissions on your phone, tap See other permissions.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

More Android help

Android is a powerful operating system with many features, but we can help guide you through some of the things you might not know how to do.

For instance, we've also got guides on how to take a screenshot on Android and how to take a scrolling screenshot in Android 12, plus how to change keyboard on Android.

On the apps front, we can show you how to delete apps on Android, and how to update Android apps, while how to clear Android cache could also be useful.

Slightly more niche options include how to record a call on Android and how to scan a QR code on Android, while how to backup and restore text messages on Android should be of use to everyone.