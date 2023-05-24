How to unfuse weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fuse is one of the handiest new Rune abilities introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It lets you merge weapons with other items (including other weapons!) in endless combinations, but there's a major drawback: once you've stuck something to your weapon, the only way to unfuse them is to destroy the attached item. It can be hard to let go of a Frox Fang or Boss Bokobin Horn or other rare resources and the serious damage boosts that come with them.

At least, that's the only method available at first. There's a service you can pay for to keep both the weapons and the fused item intact. But it'll cost 20 rupees and requires one hell of a trek out to a remote town (one that Breath of the Wild players will be familiar with). So getting there may be difficult, and you're not likely to stumble upon it early on in the game.

Read on for a step-by-step guide for both methods of unfusing your weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to instantly unfuse weapons

You'll earn the Fuse ability during your time on the Great Sky Island, Tears of the Kingdom's tutorial area. You can stick just about anything together, and different combinations produce different effects. Fuse a ruby to a sword to shoot fireballs or tack on some rare monster parts to increase a weapon's damage.

The simplest way to unfuse your weapon is to go to your inventory, select the item and choose "Destroy fused material." Just as it says on the tag, this will destroy whatever item you attached. You'll still retain the base weapon, it just won't have whatever ability or power buff the attached item provided.

How to unfuse without destroying materials

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To unfuse your weapon without sacrificing your precious resources, you'll need to head to Tarrey Town. Tarrey Town was the center of a much-beloved side quest in Breath of the Wild where Link helped build the town from the ground up. Now in Tears of the Kingdom, it's a thriving community complete with its own railway.

You'll find the new-and-improved Tarrey Town in the Akkala Highlands region on the northeast side of the map. It's located southeast of the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower on an island in the middle of a lake. The closest fast travel point is the Rasitakiwak Shrine to the southeast.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head to the city square and look for a young Goron named Pelison near the town's main entrance. His stall looks like a bunch of wooden blocks stacked on top of each other, right next to the Rito shopkeeper's stall. He's wearing a bright yellow construction hat, so he's pretty easy to spot.

The service itself is cheap. It'll cost 20 rupees for Pelison to Unfuse any weapon you have. After the transaction's completed, Pelison works his magic and you'll find both the base weapon and the formerly Fused item to the stall's left. If you have multiple weapons you're looking to unfuse, you'll need to retrieve your items each time before starting the process again, which can be a bit tedious.