I've completed 100 runs in Elden Ring Nightreign — here's what I've learned after 80 hours

Elden Ring Nightreign might have some familiar elements from Elden Ring and other FromSoftware titles, but it's a vast departure from what came before. Even if you're a veteran "Souls-like" player, you're not ready for what this game has in store. There are quite a few things you'll need to get used to before diving into the world of Limveld.

Saying it's a tough ride would be an understatement, but that doesn't mean it's insurmountable for veterans and newcomers alike. After playing for over 80 hours and going through more than 100 different expeditions, I've come to learn to navigate Nightreign's ever-shifting environments. With my help, you can overcome the challenges that await.

Here's everything you need to know to conquer Elden Ring: Nightreign.

The fastest route to the highest levels

(Image credit: Future)

I can confidently say there's an easy strategy for getting the win in most runs, and it starts with reaching higher levels at about 12 and above. With the level cap being 15 in Elden Ring Nightreign, it's not too difficult an endeavor, but you'll want good coms and smart pings on the map for the most effective expeditions.

The main objective for reaching higher levels fast are Evergaols. These are the same circular prisons scattered across the map as seen in the base game, which sealed away challenging foes. You'll often see similar bosses that cropped up in the original game, but alternative mob bosses can also appear, making early encounters tough.

To open these at starting levels, you'll need to equip specific relics that grant you a Stonesword key. If you don't have any on hand, you can find these items hidden within chests in the smaller castles or open pagodas that litter the map. These keys aren't too hard to find once you know where to look.

The hard part is beating the boss of these Evergaols at lower levels. It's much easier to do with Ironeye, but Guardian and Wylder can also fare well enough if you're not facing those aforementioned mob bosses. If you have to face off against the likes of Farum Azula beasts or Carian Crystalians, it's best to run away and find another Evergaol since these encounters are too time-consuming.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

In Nightreign, time is everything.

Once you've defeated one or two Evergaol bosses and take a moment to grab an extra flask or two along the way, it's time to hit the main castle at the center of the map. Your main objective is to get to level seven or 10 by the end of the first night.

The best way to do this is by beating most of the enemies that spawn within this larger castle, like the Crucible Knights, regular knights, or trolls. These enemies will drop tons of runes and valuable loot, so don't disregard them. You'll also want to take out the boss at the lower level and get the free talisman upgrade before moving on.

By this point, it should be the end of the first night. You won't have a lot of time before the ring closes to its final destination, so make sure you're at level nine or ten and have at least one or two extra healing flasks with a legendary weapon on hand. Keep an eye out for red-hued bodies of fallen Nightfarers, which could drop some valuable items.

Stick together, no matter what

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The simplest and easiest path to victory is sticking with your team. Running off to do your own thing will just confuse and lead to your inevitable defeat, which will set you back a level and may even cause you to lose all your runes.

The key is survival, of course. If you die on the run and lose a level, or waste time fighting a boss for too long, the whole run is pretty much borked. Time is of the essence, and you need to face the clock; you can't be off exploring or toiling about on your own.

That's why communication and map pings are key. You don't necessarily need to be in a voice chat, but it is highly recommended, especially when facing the Night Lord of that particular run. You'll need to know when to use an Ultimate art, or when to pick up a teammate. These are crucial for victory.

You may pick up a weapon that works better for another player. Dropping loot along the way so everyone gets a proper loadout is a smart approach, but keep an eye on the passive abilities applied to these weapons. You never know which might give you an edge in a fight.

(Image credit: Future)

I'd also recommend steering clear of mines. While they can net you that valuable upgrade to get a blue-classed weapon to purple (legendary), it's often not the smartest approach when you've got such little time in runs. It only makes sense if you're still using the starting weapon provided by your playable Nightfarer.

That said, you'll want to get special healing items ahead of the Night Lord. These include the gradual healing flask, warming stones, and pickled turtle neck. The latter is the best way to ensure you have enough stamina during boss fights, as it raises your stamina recovery speed, but it won't be a fool-proof approach.

If you can all stick together, communicate well, share resources throughout the run, and reach level 12 or above, the Night Lord should be a cakewalk. I always recommend going into the final boss fight at level 14 or 15 for the highest odds, but a well-coordinated team that's stacked with several legendary weapons should pull through just fine.