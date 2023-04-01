How to tell when you're blocked on Instagram

If you suspect you've been blocked on Instagram, it's natural to want to find out for sure. After all, these kinds of things sting a little, especially if it's someone who used to be your friend.

Don't worry though, because it's easy to find out for sure if you've been blocked on Instagram. Then you'll know definitively and can put the matter to rest.

However, it's important to remember that if you've been blocked on Instagram, the person who blocked you likely doesn't want any contact with you and doesn't want you viewing their profile, so you need to suck it up and accept that fact. You would be ill advised to go seeking ways to circumvent their block or try to contact them.

With that out of the way, here's how to tell if you've been blocked on Instagram.

How to tell if you've been blocked on Instagram

In this example, Tom's Guide writer Andy Sansom has blocked me — that won't exonerate him from his article deadlines though. Before he blocked me, I could see his profile and content.

(Image credit: Future)

To tell whether you're blocked, you'd follow these steps.

1. Search their username (Image: © Future) In Instagram, search the person's username. As you can see, no results appear when I search Andy's username.

2. Ask someone else to search their username (Image: © Future) Now ask someone else to search the person's username. As you can see, when Tom's Guide Editor In Chief Mike Prospero searched for Andy's handle, he found his page straight away.

Blocking takes effect straight away, but you may still see the person who has blocked you in your notification feed, if you've had recent notifications from them.

There also appears to be a lag — after Andy blocked me, I could still search for and access his profile. However, it was possible to tell I'd been blocked because his profile looked like the image below: totally void of content with followers and following counts hidden.

(Image credit: Future)

There you have it. You now know how to tell definitively whether someone has blocked you on Instagram.