If you don’t know how to redeem a code on Nintendo Switch, you’re missing out on a whole world of fun. Nintendo distributes codes to get you all kinds of bonuses, from Nintendo eShop credit to Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions to entire games.

However, that doesn’t mean they make the method to redeem the codes particularly obvious. The “redeem” function is tucked behind a few menus, but is easy to access once you know how.

If you’ve bought, or have been gifted, a code for a Nintendo product or service, read on to find out how to redeem your Nintendo Switch code. This method will work no matter what Switch model you're using, whether it's the base Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED.

How to redeem a code on Nintendo Switch

1. On your Nintendo Switch home page, select the “Nintendo eShop” icon. Look for the yellow shopping bag icon along the bottom row.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Once you’ve selected a user profile, you’ll be connected to the Nintendo eShop. Select “redeem code” from the menu on the left-hand side.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Select or tap the entry box, then enter your code using the on-screen keyboard. Once you’ve typed it in, select OK on the keyboard.

(Image credit: Future)

And that’s it! If your code was for a game, simply wait for the game to be downloaded. If you’re away from your Nintendo Switch, there’s another way to redeem your code by heading to the “redeem” page on the My Nintendo Store website . If you use this method to enter a Nintendo Switch game code, the game will start downloading on your Nintendo Switch, and be ready to play when you get back. (As long as your console is connected to the internet and logged into your Nintendo eShop account.)