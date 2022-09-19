You'll need to know how to redeem an Xbox code if you've received a gift card, a Game Pass subscription code or been handed a digital game code for a specific game. The idea is that you'll either add funds to your Xbox account for use in purchasing a game in the future, gain access to the Xbox on-demand service or be able to install a set title to your console. In any case, Xbox codes pave the way for exciting content.

You can identify a redeemable code because they are made up of 25 characters split into five equal blocks. This will be the case whether you receive a code written on a physical card or digitally. Once you have one, there are two main methods of redemption. You can enter the code via your Xbox account using a browser on a PC or Mac, or you can enter it directly on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Just be sure you redeem a code to the account you want to use it for on your console.

How to redeem an Xbox code via a browser

1. Launch a web browser and go to redeem.microsoft.com (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

2. Sign in to your Microsoft account and click Next. Use the Microsoft account you want the code to be applied to on your Xbox — i.e. the one you have signed in and use on your console.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You will land on the redeem page.

Note: If you need to check that your Xbox console is registered to this account, click Devices. Once confirmed, you will then need to click the back button on the browser to return to the redeem page.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Enter the 25-character Xbox code in the box and click Next.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Select Confirm once your code has been accepted.

(Image credit: Future)

6. You can now either enjoy the benefits of Game Pass if your code was a subscription; use the gift card money to spend on a game; or if you entered a redeem code for a specific game, install and enjoy.

(Image credit: Future)

How to redeem a code via your Xbox Series S|X console

1. Press the Xbox button on your controller.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Select Store from the menu.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Now press the view button.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. This will launch the side menu. Choose Redeem.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Enter the 25-character Xbox code in the box using the on-screen keyboard, then select Check Code. Make sure the corresponding email address is correct and click Next.

You'll be asked to confirm your code and you can finish off by selecting Close.

(Image credit: Future)



And there you go. You now know how to redeem an Xbox code. Why not check out 10 hidden Xbox Series X features you need to try or, if you are new to the console, discover 10 essential tips for getting started. You can also play in comfort with the best Xbox Series X headsets in 2022. Have fun!