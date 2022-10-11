Your iPhone 14 Pro isn't actually taking 48MP photos — here's how to change that

Never mind not knowing how to enable the 48MP camera on iPhone 14 Pro, there's a decent chance you didn't know it was something you even had to enable yourself.

Apple made a big fuss of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's new 48MP main camera, so if you're lucky enough to have got your hands on one despite the iPhone 14 order delays, you might be thinking you can take super-detailed shots right now. The problem is, though, that you probably need to enable some things in settings before you do, and then also in the Camera app every time you feel the need to capture the most possible megapixels.

It's well worth enabling the 48MP ProRAW mode, as it can produce incredibly detailed shots. There's no reason to wait, so just follow the steps below to access the full potential of your iPhone 14 Pro's camera.

How to enable the 48MP camera on iPhone 14 Pro

This guide will only work if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, the two models currently equipped with a 48MP main camera. If you're using an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro, check our how to take RAW photos on iPhone to take the best possible shots on those models.

1. Open the Settings app, and then scroll down and tap Camera. Next, select Formats from the top of the screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the Apple ProRAW toggle so it turns green.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Once ProRAW is enabled, tap ProRAW Resolution, then select 48MP.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Now the settings are in place, you'll need to turn on ProRAW in the Camera app. So open the Camera app, then tap RAW in the top right of the screen. Alternatively, enter the additional camera settings by tapping the arrow icon in the top center, then scrolling right and tapping the RAW button. Then snap away!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unless you've got Preserve Camera settings also enabled, you will need to turn on RAW every time you re-open the Camera app in order to take 48MP images. So don't forget when you've got your perfect shot lined up!

Here are a couple more tips before you go: taking shots at 48MP will fill up your internal storage much faster than taking 12MP ProRAW or normal 12MP photos. Apple estimates a 48MP ProRAW image takes up around 75 megabytes of space, as opposed to 25 MB for 12MP ProRAW and a compact 2 MB for standard 12MP. It might be worth increasing your iCloud storage if you plan to take a lot of photos. Read our guide on how to upgrade iCloud storage for help with this.

Also, as the Settings menu warns you, even with this mode enabled, shots taken on the telephoto or ultrawide cameras, night mode shots, macro mode shots and shots taken with the flash still be taken at 12MP. You'll only get the full 48MP when using the main camera at the default 1x setting.

