You're going to need to know how to clear the cache on a Samsung Galaxy S23 if you want to keep your phone at maximum speed and memory capacity.

Caches do serve a purpose, as they're bundles of temporary files that help speed up certain tasks on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23. But the irony is that too many of these files will eventually slow down performance overall, or just occupy storage space you may want to free up.

If you want to empty out your cache, there's a way to do so completely for individual apps, plus a quick general way too. We'll be covering both below, since either could help you with your performance issues.

Be warned that after you clear the cache on a Galaxy S23, it will start being built up again afterward. But clearing it could give you a burst of processing speed to help you get on with something else on your Galaxy.

How to clear the cache on a Samsung Galaxy S23

Go to Settings > Apps Select an app Tap Storage Tap Clear cache

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Go to Settings > Apps (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the Settings app and tap Apps.

2. Select an app and open its storage settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) You'll be presented with an alphabetized list of apps. Choose one you want to clear the cache of (I've gone for the Camera app here). Scroll down the App info screen and tap Storage.

3. Clear the selected app's cache (Image: © Tom's Guide) From this screen, you'll be able to see a Clear cache button in the bottom right corner of your display, as well as a readout of how large that app's cache currently is. Tap the Clear cache button and watch as the cache size goes to zero bytes. Your cache is empty, and hopefully that app will run more smoothly from now on.

(Optional) Use the Optimize Now function

The Galaxy S23 has an Optimize Now function, which automatically performs a number of tasks to improve performance, such as closing down apps draining your battery or running in the background, and scanning for malware. This doesn't completely clear your cache for every single app, but it can be good to try instead of clearing individual app caches every time. Here's how.

1. Open Battery and device care settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the Settings app, scroll down and tap Battery and device care.

2. Use the Optimize now feature (Image: © Tom's Guide) In Battery and device care, tap Optimize now.

