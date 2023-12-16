5 products to turn your guest room into a cozy sleep haven for the holidays

The holidays are the busiest time of year for many, especially if you're hosting family and friends for the festivities. There's a lot to think about, including where your guests will sleep. If you're looking to make your guest room a cozy and relaxing space for sleeping, then we have you covered right here with our guide to the best sleep products for guest bedrooms.

While we can’t tell you how to prepare a crowd-pleasing meal for picky eaters or how to prevent family squabbles, we can recommend the best mattress for guest room use (and for smaller budgets). If you don't need a new bed, yet your current guest room mattress has seen better days, a topper could save the day – and we've found the best mattress topper for 40% off.

We've also included our top sleep tips for helping your guests to feel well-rested during their stay. While Christmas is a time to indulge, we'd recommend not serving any rich or caffeinated foods and drinks close to bedtime otherwise your guests may have way less than a silent night.

1. MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress: from $95.99 at Amazon

Japanese floor mattresses are a great way to accommodate overnight guests if there are no spare beds. This high-density memory foam futon comes in five sizes including king to cater to couples. This traditional Japanese futon also comes with a microfiber cover to help keep the futon free of dust and allergens. However, we also recommend purchasing a tatami mat to place under the mattress to keep it cool and dry. Like the slightly more expensive FULI Futon Mattress , this futon is spot-clean only. Also, hot sleepers should be aware that memory foam has a tendency to trap heat. The MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress has thousands of 5-star reviews and is ideal for those looking for a foldable bed for guests. Plus, if you order this weekend you'll get it before Christmas Eve.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper: from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is famed for its pressure-relieving materials found in its mattresses, making them a popular choice for soothing aches and pains. Their Tempur-Adapt Topper is a great way to get the comfort and support of their mattresses for a fraction of the price, and you can save up to 40% thanks to their limited-time deal. You can even use the topper as a mattress (as long as it’s for a limited time only) if you’re looking to accommodate a guest with back and joint pain but don’t have a spare bed. With a 10-year warranty and free shipping within two business days, the Tempur-Adapt Topper is an easy way to treat your guests to superb. full body pressure relief during their holiday stay.

3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: from $499 $199 at Siena Sleep

If you're fortunate enough to have a guest bedroom, but want to spruce it up with a new mattress that doesn’t cost a small fortune, try the Siena Memory Foam Mattress. This bed is incredible value, and is even cheaper thanks to Siena’s 60% off flash sale. It’s also incredibly cool for hot sleepers, and has low motion transfer for couples (but it may be a bit too firm for some sleepers). If you order now, you can expect it to be shipped within two to five business days (just in time for Christmas). It also comes with a 10-year warranty and a 180-night trial, so you can return it for free if you or your guests aren’t completely satisfied.

4. Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow: from $72 at Amazon

Treat your guests to the No.1 entry on our best pillow guide This memory foam pillow can accommodate all sorts of guests thanks to its easy adjustability. It suits all sleepers (especially side and back) and is hypo-allergenic for visitors with allergies and cruelty-free. It also comes with a 5-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Our Coop Home Good Original Pillow review – while overall positive – did point out that it had a tendency to trap heat, so hot sleepers may want something cooler. If you order now, you can get it as soon as this weekend.

5. Buffy Breeze Comforter: from $175 at Amazon

If you live in a warm climate where there won’t be snow this Christmas, or are accommodating a guest that suffers from overheating or night sweats or isn’t used to the heat, then this lightweight comforter is the perfect summer duvet for wintertime. Made from breathable eucalyptus, this temperature-regulating comforter is cool-to-the touch and is eco-friendly. Plus, if you order right now, you can get it by the beginning of next week.

How to help your holiday guests sleep well

Let your guests follow their usual sleep schedule

It’s important to remember that not everyone operates on the same sleep schedule as you. Don’t expect your guests to be in bed when you are if they’re night owls, and you're an early bird and don’t assume your guest is rude or anti-social if they want to go to bed early.

Keep Christmas decorations out of the bedroom

While it’s nice to create a festive atmosphere for your guests, Christmas decorations can negatively impact sleep. The bright lights can make it harder to fall asleep, while dusty decorations or real Christmas trees can aggravate a guest’s allergies. If your guests are sleeping in a room with decorations, opt for a fake tree, avoid flashing lights, and dim all lights near bedtime.

Use white noise for people with early bedtimes

Some guests are sensitive to noise — especially if you live in a built-up, urban area with lots of noise pollution while your guest comes from a quieter suburban or rural area. Consider using a white noise machine (we recommend the Magicteam Sound Machine from Amazon) to mask noise either from inside or outside your home.