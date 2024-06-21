How to create AI-generated videos with Luma Dream Machine

Luma Dream Machine is an AI-driven video creation tool that’s both exciting and a bit unpredictable. Prompt to video generators like Luma Labs and Pika Labs are evolving daily, offering incredible new capabilities. While we still have some way to go before AI-generated content reaches perfection, the advancements are undeniable.

Among these innovations, Dream Machine stands out as an interesting option for anyone looking to create videos. However, keep in mind that you only get to generate five prompts a day for free, so make each one count! Paid tiers however, don't have a daily limit.

Dream Machine isn’t perfect—it can sometimes turn your creative prompts into what looks like nightmare fuel! But, with clear and detailed instructions, it can be quite exciting to see your ideas come to life. Dive into this guide to explore how to create videos in Dream Machine, even if it occasionally throws in a monster or two.

1. Log in (Image: © Future) Log into Luma Labs Dream Machine and click Try Now. If this is your first time using it, you'lll need to sign in using your Google account.

2. Type in your prompt (Image: © Future) Type in the prompt for what you want the Dream Machine to create. Make sure its as specific as possible — the generator produces better results when the prompt is clear and concise.

3. Generate your creations (Image: © Future) Hit Enter. The video will take some time to generate depending on the amount of videos in the queue.

4. Download your video (Image: © Future) Click on the generated video. If you're happy with the results, click Download to save it.

Here are the results...

A snowy mountain landscape with a log cabin, smoke from the chimney, and a person skiing down the slope:

An alien planet with strange plants, two moons in the sky, and a spaceship landing:

A dragon's lair with piles of gold, ancient artifacts, and the dragon sleeping on top of its treasure:

A peaceful forest clearing with a waterfall, sunlight filtering through the trees, and birds flying:

A vibrant carnival with colorful rides, people laughing, and a fireworks display in the night sky:

While some of the generated videos weren't perfect — like the skier disappearing into the snow — others were absolutely mind-blowing. The detail in the carnival prompt, with its vivid colors and lively atmosphere, was particularly impressive. Despite its occasional quirks, Dream Machine has shown immense potential. I'll definitely be using it going forward.

With patience and practice, video generators such as Dream Machine can yield fantastic results, turing your creative visions into stunning visual stories. There are plenty of video generators out there right now that can make your ideas come to life. From creating a single scene to music videos, the possibilities are endless.