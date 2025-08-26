Want to Organize Your Home in Seconds? This Is What Joanna Gaines Swears By

When it comes to decluttering your home, it can often be challenging to maintain a tidy and clutter-free space. From kitchen cabinets and bathrooms to closets, it isn’t too long before the space quickly becomes a chaotic mess again.

And when it comes to organization solutions, there’s no better person to take style inspiration from than interior guru, Joanna Gaines.

Known for her farmhouse-style charm, and offering practical storage advice on HGTV show Fixer Upper, Joanna recommends a rather simple, home decor solution that will solve all your woes.

In fact, these are typically affordable, and will add a modern aesthetic to any room. So what is this simple storage solution that Joanna swears by?

Open cube-based storage

Storage boxes on shelf (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The use of storage cube organizers is Joanna’s answer to instantly organize items, keep everything tidy and add style. And I must say, I love these in my home too.

In particular, wooden crates, rattan boxes or cubes are great options to quickly hide clutter, and can be stored on a shelving unit as decorative, rustic-style features.

What’s more, open cube-based storage is ideal if you want to maximize space in a compact room by stacking them on top of each other.

"You can really incorporate this look anywhere, whether it be the living room or a kid's bedroom, a playroom, or even a mudroom," Gaines told Real Homes. "[It's] great for storage, but it also can highlight any of your favorite art pieces, your favorite books — so it can really go a long way."

Such storage cubes are so versatile, come in various sizes and styles, and can be purchased in most stores such as IKEA and Amazon.

Similarly, if you want to hide clutter or keep things organized, I’m a huge fan of stylish storage baskets or crates. Ranging from woven to wire baskets, these handy organizers will keep everything tidy, and they can be placed anywhere.

So if you want to get organized like a pro, open cube-based storage is the answer. Just be sure to avoid these storage mistakes you’re probably making right now.

