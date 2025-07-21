I swear by this $18 IKEA storage solution — now my clutter is safely stored under my beds

I'm obsessed with having a tidy house, and despite having two grown-up children living at home who like to throw me off course, I generally manage to keep things in top shape.

So, what helps me against the tough odds? Clever storage is my recipe to success. It helps me create a tidy and clutter-free space that keeps me calm and maintains my sanity.

And one of the best storage solutions I own right now is IKEA'S $18 SOCKERBIT storage box.

Well, to be honest, I own a few, and they are all tucked away under one of my sons' beds.

IKEA SOCKERBIT storage box: $18 at IKEA This handy white storage box with accompanying lid is lightweight and designed for underbed storage. The lid lifts from the center to enable access to the contents without pulling it out completely within a tight space. It measures 30 1/4 (L) x 19 3/4 (W) x 7 1/2 (H) inches.

What I love about this IKEA box is that it's easy to slide in and out of tight spaces and is specifically designed for under-bed storage. So, if you don't already own a bed with built-in storage, it's the perfect solution.

What's more, it also comes with a flap lid that lifts from the center, so you don't need to remove the box completely to spot what's stored inside. It's especially handy when space is tight, which is often the scenario in a kids' bedroom.

The lid also locks in place, helping to keep dust out and your items clean and odor-free, regardless of what you decide to store inside. The boxes are therefore ideal for storing spare bedding, clothing, and shoes, but are just as handy for keeping toys, books, and other items, clean and dust-free. In fact, one of my sons has returned home after a stint in rental accommodation, and his boxes are full of all manner of homewares and other items.

Slimline underbed storage and more

Size matters when storing items under a bed, as having sufficient clearance height is essential. Be sure to check your measurements before making a purchase. However, the IKEA SOCKERBIT storage box is relatively slimline, so you should be OK. It measures 30 1/4 (L) x 19 3/4 (W) x 7 1/2 (H) inches.

However, although designed for underbed storage, the SOCKERBIT storage box can also be stored elsewhere, such as on shelfing, in closets or in attics.

