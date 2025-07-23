Joanna Gaines just dropped her fall collection at Target — 5 things I'm adding to my basket now

Summer might be still here (while it lasts), but that doesn’t stop Joanna Gaines from getting us ready for the colder evenings ahead.

In fact, fall is the perfect time when I love to wrap up in the coziest blanket, and spruce up my home with warm and earthy tones and decor.

That’s why I was excited to learn that Joanna Gaines had just dropped her fall collection at Target — and it looks like an autumn delight!

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection includes a range of all the things you’ll need to upgrade your home for fall. From plush cushions and scented candles to rustic decor, the collection brings instant style to any room.



I’ve already spotted a few things for my own home, which I’m sure will be selling out pretty fast. So if you want to get cozy this fall, check out my top three picks.

My 5 must-haves

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Rusted Eucalyptus Artificial Fall Arrangement : $34 at Target If you want to bring a touch of autumn leaves indoors, this faux eucalyptus arrangement will do the trick. It comes in an earthy, ceramic vase and can be placed on any table or shelf to add charm to any space.

Shop the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall collection now on Target.com.

