Joanna Gaines just dropped her fall collection at Target — 5 things I'm adding to my basket now
These are my favorites
Summer might be still here (while it lasts), but that doesn’t stop Joanna Gaines from getting us ready for the colder evenings ahead.
In fact, fall is the perfect time when I love to wrap up in the coziest blanket, and spruce up my home with warm and earthy tones and decor.
That’s why I was excited to learn that Joanna Gaines had just dropped her fall collection at Target — and it looks like an autumn delight!
The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection includes a range of all the things you’ll need to upgrade your home for fall. From plush cushions and scented candles to rustic decor, the collection brings instant style to any room.
I’ve already spotted a few things for my own home, which I’m sure will be selling out pretty fast. So if you want to get cozy this fall, check out my top three picks.
My 5 must-haves
Enjoy your favorite iced coffee, juice or refreshing beverage in style with this eye-catching, glass tumbler. It comes with a wooden lid and straw to prevent messy spills, and is dishwasher safe.
If you want to bring a touch of autumn leaves indoors, this faux eucalyptus arrangement will do the trick. It comes in an earthy, ceramic vase and can be placed on any table or shelf to add charm to any space.
There's nothing more comfy than relaxing in plush, warm pillows. Not only is this plaid pillow soft, made from a cotton woven exterior, but this will add that Fall style to your seating areas.
Spruce up your decor with this upholstered, mid-century style ottoman stool. Designed with four slanted legs, and a rubberwood frame, this ottoman brings a rustic charm, aswell as being functional..
Whether you're reading or simply want to spruce up a dark corner, this beautiful table lamp is ideal. Designed from natural materials, its rattan shade and rich, wood base adds warmth to any space.
Shop the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall collection now on Target.com.
More from Tom's Guide
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
- 9 best fall decor ideas for a cozy home
- Plus, here's how to make a no-carve pumpkin
- This Joanna Gaines decluttering trick is what we all should be doing
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.