I tried this $9 organization hack and it instantly doubled my closet space

If there’s one space in the house that I struggle the most with to organize on a daily basis, it’s my closet. Closets are notoriously hard to keep neat and tidy, and can often become the dumping ground for all our clothes, shoes or other accessories. And despite my best efforts at decluttering my closet, I’d still find myself tight on space.

Besides, forking out extra money on a new closet, I was at my wit’s end — until I came across this neat, space-saving hack that actually doubled my space.

In fact, it’s such a simple idea to maximize room when you’re stuck, or ever need ways to organize clothes if you don't have closet space. So before you do any more shopping, you might want to consider purchasing this clever organizing tool instead.

The power of all-in-one hangers

Pants hanger (Image credit: Shutterstock)

These handy tools are dual/pants hangers that can hang multiple trousers, jeans or even skirts on one. Not only are these instant space savers, but the perfect way to organize your clothing and keep tidy.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about them falling off the rod, ending up on a messy pile on the floor. Since these are designed to be sturdy and anti-slip, it has a stopper at the end of the rod to prevent this.

AUFETQ Pants Hangers Space Saving - 2 Pack Closet Organizer: $9 at Amazon These high-quality pants hangers can hold up to five items at once. Designed with a sturdy metal frame, these have a non-slip coating and strong hooks to hang in your closet. These also come in a range of colors to suit your style.

More importantly, this simple tool promises to save “400%” of closet space, to maximize room and organize clothing neatly. Since using these multiple/pants hangers for my jeans, long skirts and summer pants, I no longer have the chore of having to search for closet space (or spare hangers) anymore.

And while I would cram every item in — crushing my clothes in the process, these helped me keep everything neat and crease-free! In which case, these 5 easy ways to de-wrinkle your clothes without an iron could come in handy!

Looking through pants hung in closet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Other great organization tools include drawer dividers to keep items separated, and in their rightful place. You can also buy woven storage baskets or acrylic boxes for storing loose items . Or even invest in an over-the-door rack to hang hats, caps or scarves.

Not only will these make it easier to clearly see what you're looking for, but can add a nice, stylish feature to any room.