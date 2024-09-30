This one small gadget doubled my kitchen cabinet space in seconds

If you have a compact kitchen, there just never seems to be enough storage space. And it’s so easy for your cabinets to get packed to capacity with cups, mugs and glassware.

This was my dilemma when it came to keeping my excess mugs organized. After struggling to fit everything in a Tetris-style manner, it wasn't very long before it quickly became a cluttered, unsightly mess. That was until I stumbled across a quick and simple space-saving hack to organize kitchen cabinets . So what exactly is this game-changing gadget I've now sworn by?

ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers and Storage: $24 @ Amazon

This simple disc allows you to stack one tea cup on top of the other without the risk of damage. It comes with extendable legs to make it adjustable to fit different sizes and shapes safely. This versatile mug stacker can be used for coffee mugs, cups and glasses, and will free up valuable cabinet space.

My favorite tool — Mug stackers

These coffee mug stacking discs have instantly doubled my kitchen cabinet space — making it look much more presentable. Simply place this small disc at the top of the mug, while another sits on top securely. Mugs are held in place by adjustable arms to fit most shapes and sizes, and you can either place directly on top or upside-down.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Best of all, there’s no danger of your favorite coffee mug breaking or chipping, and are suitable for stacking glassware and cups. It was a bonus that these handy tools are affordable and for a set of six, it costs around $24. You can also opt for different colors to suit your kitchen style.

Stacked mugs in kitchen cabinet (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps what impressed me the most was how they transformed my kitchen cabinet, and made good use of vertical space. This made it easier to organize and store mugs without the hassle.

Other top tips for decluttering your cabinets are to do a proper cull, getting rid of chipped or damaged cups, or donate anything old that you don't use. After deep cleaning to remove dirt and stains, you can divide your cabinet space into 'zones'. This way, you'll be able to categorize and find things easily, without rummaging through endless clutter. Finally, once everything is ditched, donated and cleaned, you can begin setting up storage solutions to make your life fuss-free, such as these 7 ways to organize your dishes and maximize your kitchen storage .

So if you want to wave goodbye to cluttered kitchen cabinets for good, these are my must-have, kitchen tools every home needs.