Can I use vinegar to clean my concrete? Here’s what the experts say (and what to do instead)

When it comes to natural cleaning solutions for tough stains, white vinegar is a popular, non-toxic choice. In fact, white vinegar has now become my staple household cleaner that I simply cannot live without.

Beyond cutting through limescale, lifting surface stains, and clearing clogged drains, white vinegar can also be put to good use outdoors to clean mildew off patios.

But if you assume that vinegar can clean stains off your concrete patio or driveway, you might want to think again. Especially if you don’t want to risk damaging the surface — and needing expensive repairs.

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I asked the experts if I can use vinegar on concrete, the best way to use it, and safer alternatives. Here’s what they say.

Can I use vinegar to clean concrete?

Bottle of white vinegar next to a dish brush (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Generally, no — avoid cleaning sealed concrete with vinegar. Since white vinegar is highly acidic, applying it to porous concrete can eat away at the protective seal — leaving the surface rough, uneven, and prone to discoloration over time.

“That acidity can react with the concrete’s surface, gradually dissolving or weakening some of the cement paste that holds the aggregate together,” advises Sofia Martinez, cleaning expert and owner at Sparkly Maid Austin.

In addition to causing corrosion, vinegar can damage concrete in other ways and harm surrounding surfaces it touches.

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Acidity can react with the concrete’s surface, gradually dissolving or weakening some of the cement paste Sofia Martinez

“Vinegar can etch some concrete. Etched areas become porous and absorb stains more easily in the future,” adds Martinez.

“Aggressive cleaning can remove aggregate or roughen previously smooth floors. Runoff could damage plants, natural stone, or other surfaces it may come in contact with.”

More importantly, using vinegar can lead to expensive repairs if it damages aggregates, patching compounds, grout, or penetrates cracks in the surface.

So don’t even think about using it when cleaning your beautiful patios or driveways.

What are safer alternatives to clean concrete?

DIY dish soap spray (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If I can’t rely on my trusted white vinegar, what is the best way to clean concrete and remove surface stains? Experts recommend using safer alternative methods, noting that investing in a good pressure washer is the most effective way to tackle tough marks and grime.

“As an alternative, oxygen bleach (sodium percarbonate) is excellent and can brighten and lift tough stains,” suggests Sara Aparacio, cleaning expert at Homeaglow.

“For oil spills, you can use something like cat litter or even baking soda to help catch fresh spills. For general cleaning or as part of a routine clean, use dish soap.”

If you’re just dealing with certain light stains such as grease and oil, these may require degreasers.

“Dish soap is great at cutting through grease and lifting dirt and grime, and because it's generally alkaline, it doesn’t react with concrete surfaces," Aparacio says. “It only costs a cent to add a few drops into a bucket of water, and from there you can use a nylon brush to help work it into the surface. I usually rinse the area soon after to remove any suds and wash out anything that dislodged from the soap solution, but I didn’t fully remove it the first time.”

Additionally, avoid scrubbing too vigorously—especially with harsh tools, which can easily scratch the surface.

It’s also worth noting that since concrete types vary, experts recommend testing any cleaning method on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it won’t cause damage.

So if you don’t want to ruin your concrete patio or driveway for good, put away your vinegar (this time).

KeFanta Stainless Steel Wire Scrub Brush: $19.99 at Amazon This heavy duty brush is perfect for patio cleaning, equipped with a long handle and steel wire bristles to work on durable hard surfaces. Extendable up to 59-inches, you can scrub away without having to keep bending over.

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