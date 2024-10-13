5 surprising ways you can use cinnamon around your home

Cinnamon is a popular spice, known for its distinct aroma and often associated with fall. But while it’s commonly used in baking, desserts or even to top off our favorite drinks, did you know there are other ways it can be used around your home?

In fact, its strong, aromatic properties can make an effective deodorizer, cleaner and even strong enough to repel certain pests. Who knew? What’s more, it’s a natural ingredient without any harsh chemicals, making it safe to use around the home and around children and pets.

So, if you want to make the most out of this warm spice (beyond cooking), here are some surprising ways you can use cinnamon around your home.

1. Make a fall-time fragrance

Boiling oranges and cinnamon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you want to make your home smell like the festive season or banish bad odors, cinnamon can make a warm and spicy fragrance. Simply boil some water in a pan and add a few cinnamon sticks to the simmering water. If you want to add a citrus aroma, you can also add a couple of fresh orange slices to add to the mix. Within seconds, your room will be filled with a beautiful, warm aroma.

Alternatively, you could add a few drops of cinnamon oil into water in a spray bottle. This natural air freshener will instantly get rid of nasty odors and leave a spicy fragrance around your home. You could also try one of these natural hacks to make your home smell good without chemicals.

2. Deodorize carpet

Woman vacuum cleaning carpet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

After cleaning your floors with your trusted vacuum cleaner , cinnamon works well to deodorize carpets too. Similar to regular carpet cleaners, sprinkle a little ground cinnamon over the carpet surface and leave for about 15 minutes. Then, simply vacuum clean the residue from the carpet to leave a nice smell.

Cinnamon is a great option for smelly carpets, or if you have lingering odors from pets, you could also sprinkle baking soda on carpets. This is another kitchen staple that naturally absorbs odors, and renowned for cleaning powers. Just be sure to avoid these 7 things you should never clean with baking soda .

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda: $7 @ Amazon

This all-purpose substance may be great for baking, but is used for so many household cleaning tasks. It's 100% natural and free from toxic chemicals, making it perfect to use around children and pets.

3. Natural pest repellent

Cinnamon sticks with oil in a glass bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We’ve heard of pest-repelling plants , but cinnamon is also an effective natural pest repellent. Be it ants , silverfish, or mosquitoes , these all find the aromatic smell pungent and will keep far away.

To create a solution, mix two teaspoons of ground cinnamon into four cups of warm water and leave to steep for an hour or so. Then, drain the mixture into a clean spray bottle, add half a teaspoon of dish soap and rubbing alcohol, before shaking up the bottle. This is ready to spray around any cracks or areas where pests are likely to appear.

Similarly, if you have an issue with slugs eating your plants or vegetable plot, you can simply sprinkle a layer of cinnamon around the soil and base of plants. The strong cinnamon scent will be enough to deter them from munching on your leaves.

4. Plant protector

Sprinkling cinnamon to plant soil (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your indoor plants are looking a little worse for wear or have signs of mold, you can protect your plants with cinnamon. Surprisingly, cinnamon oil is a great, natural fungicide to keep mildew and fungus from growing in the soil. What’s more, cinnamon oil also encourages growth.

You can either sprinkle ground cinnamon over the soil, or make a spray solution. Simply add one teaspoon of cinnamon to 5 liters of water, let it steep for some time before adding to your plants. This should give it the boost that it needs to thrive. Alternatively, you could try these 7 surprising household items to help your plants grow.

5. Repel moths

Cinnamon-filled sachet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s always frustrating when you spot small holes in your favorite sweaters, and you’ll need to know how to get rid of moths before they cause damage. These winged insects will find their way into your closet or drawers, where their larvae will eat through wool, silk, cashmere, mohair, fur or any other natural fabric.

One solution to repel moths is to hang or place cinnamon-filled sachets inside your closet or any spots where moths hide. Not only is the spicy fragrance repulsive to moths, but will leave a pleasant fragrance in the room.