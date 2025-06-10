Gardeners urged to sprinkle cinnamon on their lawns this summer — and it makes more sense than you think

As the sunnier weather finally arrives, it's a time to enjoy your lawn instead of just staring at it through your windows.

But, the summer months also bring along endless problems for your lovely, green grass like aphids, ants, mosquitoes, moss and fungus, who all have big plans to ruin it.

Fortunately, there's a cheap solution that you probably already have in your kitchen cupboards that can save it — cinnamon.

Gardeners are being urged to dust ground cinnamon over their lawns, and while I didn't really need another reason to love cinnamon, learning how versatile it truly is has been a welcome surprise.

I've spent a lot of time researching how to get rid of moss, but it turns out there's something far simpler — and here's why it works.

The power of cinnamon

While I previously thought cinnamon was just for flavoring foods — from a bowl of oatmeal to freshly-baked cookies — I've been given even more reasons to love it after learning that experts recommend it for keeping your lawn perfectly green and lush.

With this simple hack, unwanted pests and bugs can be kept at bay, which is music to my ears as the warmer weather doesn't just bring out the sunshine, but all the insects, too.

Experts at OutdoorGuide.com explain how it works: "Sprinkling cinnamon on your grass isn't just a quirky garden trick; it's a natural defense against a host of unwanted critters from industrious ants to delicate aphids to buzzing mosquitoes."

Adding: "Research, like a study featured in Molecules, suggests that cinnamon possesses remarkable properties that not only repel pests but can even deter insects from laying their eggs when applied in larger quantities. This repellent effect can be attributed to the presence of potent compounds like cinnamaldehyde as well as terpenoids, known for their insecticidal properties."

And it even has anti-fungal properties that'll stunt the growth of moss, fungi, mildew and other harmful bacteria that love to ruin your lawn, with the experts calling it a "powerful ally".

So, all you need to do is head outside with your pot of this aromatic spice and dust it all over your lawn as a wonderful, eco-friendly alternative to chemicals.

Even better, you won't cause any harm to members of your family, from kids to pets, by doing so. And you also won't break the bank doing it, either.