5 scents that repel mosquitoes and prevent bites

With summer here, it’s a great time for getting outdoors and enjoying the weather. And if you've got bites but can't see any bugs , chances are, these might be from mosquitoes buzzing around your home or yard.

Not only can these insects leave itchy and swollen marks on our skin, but in worse cases, certain species can transmit deadly diseases, like malaria and dengue fever. Which is why it’s handy to know how to get rid of mosquitoes fast. Luckily, there are plenty of natural, non-toxic ways to deter mosquitoes and prevent them from invading your personal space.

Similar to plants that repel mosquitoes , there are also certain fragrances that they dislike. And while these fresh aromas might be fragrant and pleasant to our senses, these are actually repulsive to pests. So, if you want a quick way to banish these pesky insects from our yard, try one of these scents that repel mosquitoes.

1. Lavender

Lavender is a popular, distinct scent often used around the home for its ‘soothing’ properties. Besides toiletries such as soaps or detergents, this fragrance is commonly found in scented candles and essential oils.

But, while we may love this fragrance, mosquitoes hate it. The potent smell of lavender, whether fresh, dried or in oil form, will overwhelm these pests and keep them far away. You can either plant lavender around your yard, or near entryways or window sills — where mosquitoes enter. If you decide to grow your own, it’s useful to know how and when to prune every type of lavender , to keep it thriving.

Alternatively, you can use lavender essential oil, or leave small sachets of dried lavender around the home. What’s more, lavender is an effective repellent for flies, ants and even rodents for the same reason, so it’s a handy pest-repellent plant to have around the home. Just steer clear if you have pets, because it’s toxic to both cats and dogs.

2. Citronella

Citronella is often associated with non-toxic, mosquito repellents, and can be found in two forms — a citronella plant or essential oils. The oils are taken from the leaves and stems of these scented plants, and can be used in a candle form or to be burned in an oil burner for outside use only.

This gives off a strong, citrusy aroma that is known to repel mosquitoes. However, experts suggest that this all depends on the concentration and potency of the citronella that impacts their sensory receptors. In addition, citronella contains specific compounds such as citronellal and geraniol that act as irritants to mosquitoes, that will keep them far away.

Citronella candles are widely available and fairly cheap, such as this Coleman Pine Scented Citronella Candle ( $3, Amazon ), that burns for up to 25 hours.

3. Eucalyptus

Similarly, eucalyptus is another strong, fresh scent that is unpleasant for mosquitoes. Another acidic fragrance, studies have shown that the oil of lemon eucalyptus, has a chemical called PMD, that is repulsive to mosquitoes.

There are plenty of eucalyptus species, however ,certain types such as E. citriodora have a more potent fragrance. In any case, the fresh fragrance will make your home smell fresh all day, and get rid of nasty odors. Just be sure not to use this oil around pets or young children.

4. Peppermint

Nothing is more distinct than the strong smell of peppermint. From certain toothpastes, breath mints, essential oils or even in our herbal teas, it’s a fragrance that is generally pleasant.

However, this is also overwhelming for mosquitoes who will find it repulsive. Perhaps, it’s down to the fact that peppermint is one of the strongest scents from the mint family, so will have the most impact. You can make your own, DIY, repellent spray by simply adding a few drops of peppermint oil to water in a bottle — then spray around doorways, windows or anywhere else where you’ve spotted mosquitoes.

What’s more, peppermint is known to repel rodents and keep them at bay too, so investing in peppermint essential oil would be worthwhile.

5. Lemongrass

Similar to lemon balm and mint, the scent of lemongrass packs a powerful punch when it comes to keeping mosquitoes at bay. What’s more, it contains citronella oil, which can be extracted from the leaves and stem — to emit an overwhelming citrusy scent.

Lemongrass essential oils are widely available, which you can diffuse in your room — although, make sure your diffuser has a timer so it won’t run all night. Alternatively, you can burn candles but you should never leave these lit unattended. Instead, build up a gentle scent in your room during the day, so it can impact mosquitoes at night.