I tried this weird vacuum cleaning hack to keep my home smelling fresh — but does it work?

Vacuuming is one of those tasks that seems never-ending. And I'm always looking for clever ways to make it less of a chore, when using my reliable vacuum cleaner around the home.

Social media is full of useful, cleaning hacks, and the go-to place for the ‘CleanTok’ community to share their quick, "game changing" tips. And if you want to ensure a fresh-smelling home, this weird yet simple trick has been doing the rounds.

What’s more, this involves a common, kitchen staple that is something you’d usually drink instead.

So what is this ‘clever’ vacuum hack?

The tea bag vacuum trick

Yes, you did read that header right. It seems the humble tea bag can do so much more than just make a tasty morning brew.

According to cleaning experts, a teabag can keep your vacuum and home smelling fresh while you clean. This is because black tea contains natural tannins that can easily absorb odors and banish lingering smells.

"Tea bags work because their natural tannins neutralize odors," explains Ryan Fitzgerald, home expert and owner of Raleigh Realty. “They absorb excess moisture that can lead to mold, and they’re an eco-friendly, cost-effective way to freshen your home.

"A single tea bag, costing just 5 cents, can make a big difference, with black tea being most effective, while lavender or mint variants add a refreshing twist." What’s more, this is cheaper than buying room freshener sprays or expensive scented candles.

So, I decided to get out my Dyson cordless vacuum, to find out if a teabag could actually freshen my home.

Here's what happened

First, I placed a dry, unused black tea bag inside my vacuum dust canister, before vacuuming around the home.

At first, I didn’t notice a difference in the air, and was beginning to think this was a waste of a good tea bag.

However, after five minutes, I could smell a subtle tea fragrance in the room, caused by the warm rush of air through the canister, which essentially helps the scent evaporate into the air while you clean.

Having said that, I wasn’t overly impressed, and felt my scented candles did a much better job.

So I decided to put my own spin on it, and tried a fruit herbal tea bag instead. Soon enough, I could smell a pleasant, fruity aroma in the air. Result!

(Image credit: Future)

Cleaning experts recommend replacing the tea bag every 1–2 months for best results.

However, if you don’t fancy using up your favorite tea bags for vacuuming, you could always invest in the best air purifiers. These are the ideal way to quickly improve the air quality in your home, and get rid of smelly odors.

Or you could try this other vacuum cleaner hack that involves drops of essential oils to cotton balls, and add to your dustbin. This will make your home smell amazing after vacuuming.