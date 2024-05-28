TP-Link's Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is just $170 in epic Amazon sale

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems create a seamless Wi-Fi network across multiple access points around your home as opposed to from a single spot like the best Wi-Fi routers. This has two benefits; the mesh system's interconnected nodes cover your home in a wide-reaching internet signal and you can load up your network with more devices worry-free. It's a no-brainer of an upgrade that everyone in your household can benefit from, especially if you're experiencing dead zones or slower internet speeds.

Right now, the TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System (Deco X55) is just $169 at Amazon. That's a generous 40% off a whole home system with a high 150-device capacity and 6,500 feet of coverage. You'll have enough power to provide a strong signal to all of the best smart home devices in hard-to-reach places like your backyard pool or upstairs attic.

TP-Link Deco X55 (3-pack): was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

If you have lots of devices at home this system lets you connect up to 150 connected devices to each unit with 6,500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. Just like with eero devices, all of TP-Link’s Deco mesh router line works together. Should you upgrade to a new system in the future, you can still make use of your old devices to extend its range.

This WiFi 6 network has a whole lot more range than your standard router even if you pair it with the best range extender. It comes with 3 different points with each Deco X55 module supporting up to 150 connected devices. There are also three gigabit Ethernet ports at the back of each Deco X55 (9 in total since this is a pack of 3) which can be useful for connecting smart home hubs or other devices you want to have hardwired like your TV or game consoles.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Deco X55 uses AI to intelligently learn about which devices need the most bandwidth to prioritize them. For example, it may pick up on the fact that your Xbox is downloading several gigabytes worth of games and playing multiplayer titles to boost its signal. Another great thing about TP-Link’s Deco mesh routers is that they all work together. You can still use your older gear when you upgrade. Should you decide to buy a Deco system with Wi-Fi 7 down the line, you can still use these devices to further build out the range of your mesh network. That's something Amazon’s Eero devices are known for and really increases their value.

