This tiny Anker power bank will fast charge your gadgets — and it's less than $20 right now

If you're traveling for any length of time, a portable charger is likely one of the first things you throw in your bag, especially since most modern smartphones don't ship with charging bricks anymore.

Right now, the Anker 713 Nano II is on sale for just $19 at Amazon; that's a massive 51% off the regular price. This little high-capacity portable charger will become your new travel essential, especially if your phone isn't on our best smartphone battery life list.

Anker 713 (Nano II 65W): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 735 offers a blend of power and price for its pocketable size. The 45-watt capacity is ideal for most setups, and when not required, the prong folds up and away for safe storage in a backpack. It comes with a bundled 13-inch cable.

A lot of the Tom's Guide team rate the charging devices from Anker due to the durability and reliability of the brand, which is why you'll find the company elsewhere on our best portable chargers guide. And the 713 is no different. It puts loads of power into a single adapter to charge other devices at maximum speeds.

It's not the most powerful charger in Anker's lineup, so it tops out at 45-watt charging rather than offering a 65-watt option. But that's still good enough to fast-charge devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL. And what it lacks in power, it makes up for in portability. The diminutive size and weight (the dimensions are just 1.49 x 1.38 x 1.62in, and the weight is 2.44oz) will win over those with limited bag space.

This is flagged as a limited-time deal from Amazon, so there's no telling how long the discount will last for. And I'd argue everyone should have ideally a couple of high-wattage fast chargers to hand, one at home and one in their everyday carry bag. For less than $20, you can cut down on the time spent tethered to a cord waiting for your phone, laptop, or tablet to charge and still have plenty of room to spare in your bag.