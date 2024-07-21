These 5 smart home devices keep tabs on your house while you're on vacation

Between the warm weather and having the kids home from school, I'm sure a getaway is looking real nice right about now. The best smart home devices can help you monitor every inch of your property so that you can travel with peace of mind. Whether you're camping around the corner or flying out of the country, these internet-connected gadgets let you see and control your home from anywhere.

From the best security cameras to smart locks, there are plenty of ways to run the show while you're gone. These can help you keep your home safe and minimize any losses to unexpected catastrophes. Read on below to see five ways you can use different smart home devices to put your worries to rest and keep tabs on your home from anywhere.

Security cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The best home security cameras and outdoor cameras notify you when motion is detected, provide a live video view 24/7, and help you communicate with visitors. This deters thieves and adds intercom capabilities to different parts of your home. You can bounce between keeping an eye on your yard to quickly jumping inside your home's interior to make sure everything is in order. I like the $25 Tapo C120 because this guy can be used indoors or outside. Meanwhile, it offers premium features without a subscription. You get AI alerts to determine what set off an event such as a person or animal, plus you don't have an artificial cooldown notification.

If you're willing to pay a $3.99 subscription fee for the month you travel, then the Wyze Cam v4 is great for vacations. This service elevates the cheap $35 camera into a full-blown home security system complete with an alarm. You can arm your cameras when you leave the house. If motion is detected while you're away from home, a clip is sent to a monitoring service professional. This person will then immediately call and text your phone and decide to dispatch emergency services even if you're unable to see the notification in time.

Smart smoke detectors

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Smart sensors can detect motion or when a door or window opens. Aside from a break-in, many people worry about events such as floods or fires. You can use a smart smoke alarm or water leak sensor like the Govee Wi-Fi water sensor ($25, Amazon) to alert you to discrepancies while you’re away. These can detect smoke or water in the air and send a notification to your phone. We liked the Google Nest Protect ($149, Amazon) best because it tells you where a fire is coming from.

You can spend less money and keep your existing setup by adding smart smoke alarm listeners like the X-Sense or use an Apple HomePod 2 or other smart speaker to get alerts when alarms are triggered. They won't be able to show you what room the issue stemmed from but at least you'll get a notification.

Smart thermostats regulate your temperature

(Image credit: Ecobee)

While you can get away with turning your HVAC system off in the spring or fall, I like to keep my air on 74 degrees during the summer to prevent my house from getting too humid. On the flip side, I keep my home at 58 degrees in the winter to prevent pipes from freezing.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can use a smart thermostat to adjust your system as needed and keep an eye on what your home's current temperature reading is at. You can use any one of the best smart thermostats to regulate your air conditioning efficiently. Our top pick is the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium ($249, Amazon), but there are less expensive models that will also get the job done.

Smart locks let you remotely allow guests or service providers in

(Image credit: Fortune Brands Innovations)

The best smart locks let you send codes to friends or family running chores like watering a plant or feeding your cat. If you need to let a service provider you can simply unlock the door for them from across the country. Plus you can get a log of activity when a door opens or closes and if its left ajar. This eliminates the worry of wondering if you left the door locked.

Ensure your appliances are off with a smart plug

(Image credit: Future)

Smart plugs let you connect and control your older "dumb" appliances like fans and appliances remotely. You can check to see what gadgets are active as well as check on how much power is being used with a built-in energy-monitoring feature. You can even schedule lamps to turn on and off in an "Away" mode to make it look like you're home for an extra layer of protection.