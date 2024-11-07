Over 500,000 Govee smart heaters recalled on Amazon, TikTok over fire risk

Over 600,000 GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters have been recalled due to reports of fire and at least one burn injury. The recall was put out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) who informed Amazon that the products "may not meet current mandatory voluntary safety standards."

The recall follows at least 113 reports of overheating, including at least seven fires.

Around 512,500 recalled heaters were sold in the United States between September 2021 and September 2024 with another 48,000 being sold in Canada, typically on Amazon and TikTok.

According to the CPSC, at least seven different models from Govee are being recalled, with model numbers H7130, H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134 and H7135. Some are labeled as being from Govee while others feature GoveeLife printed on the unit. The models range in size from 9 inches high to 26 inches high and cost between $30 and $150.

According to the CPSC, if you own one of these space heaters you should immediately "stop using the recalled electric space heaters and contact the brands for a refund. Unplug the electric space heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed electric space heater, the manufacturer’s label and SN Code on the bottom or side of the unit to GoveeLife or Govee." If you gave anyone a heater that might be affected, it's recommended that you tell them to reach out to Govee.

If you own one of the affected models, you should have received an email from Amazon customer service that directs you to the company's "Recalls and Product Safety Alerts" page to learn how to safely get rid or return the heaters.

You can contact GoveeLife via email here and the company also has a specific recall page on its website.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this leaves you in the market for a new space heater, check out our picks for the best space heaters, which does not include any faulty or recalled items.

If you do purchase a space heater make sure you put it in an open space not touching other items including rugs and furniture. Check out our guide to safely using space heaters for more information on effectively using a space heater in a safe manner.