Is it safe to use a space heater at night? Here’s what the experts say

As the temperatures drop outside, you’ll want to beat the chill indoors. And investing in one of the best space heaters can make all the difference in giving your room instant warmth — keeping you nice and toasty.

However, if you want to sleep comfortably, you might be wondering: is it safe to use a space heater at night? While it’s tempting to leave your heater running overnight (to avoid cold feet in the morning), it’s important to know the safety risks of such handy devices.

To help answer your concerns, we've asked experts whether it’s safe to use a space heater at night — and top things to avoid when keeping warm this season.

Is it safe to leave a space heater on overnight?

While there is much debate about this topic, the general, expert consensus is a resounding “no” — and you should never leave it running overnight. “No, it’s absolutely not safe to use a space heater at night,” states Glenn Gault, CEO at Gault Heating & Cooling . “It’s not even safe to leave your space heater running when you leave a room for just a few minutes. I’ve dealt with homes that were destroyed because someone thought, ‘it’ll be fine for just a bit’ – it wasn’t. Space heaters can short out or tip over, and that’s all it takes."

”The main danger comes from misuse or placing the heater too close to flammable materials such as bedding, curtains, or furniture. Even a small spark or excess heat from the heater can ignite nearby objects, leading to devastating fires. The risk is significantly higher when left unattended, which is why using a space heater while you sleep can be particularly dangerous. When asleep, you're less likely to notice if something goes wrong, such as the heater tipping over or overheating, reducing your ability to react quickly in case of an emergency.”

What’s more, if you’re thinking about buying a space heater , it’s advisable to look for a model with safety features. “The key is to choose a space heater with advanced safety features, such as automatic shut-off mechanisms that turn the heater off if it tips over or overheats,” states Crew. “Look for space heaters that are certified by safety organizations like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek’s ETL certification. These certifications ensure that the heater has been tested for safety standards and is less likely to malfunction.”

How to use a space heater safely

Besides avoiding these things you should never put near your space heater , you’ll need to know how to use a space heater safely. “Despite the potential dangers, it is possible to use a space heater at night safely, provided you take the right precautions,” states Crew, “Another safety measure is to avoid leaving the space heater running unattended, which includes using it while you sleep. Instead of leaving the heater on all night, consider warming the room before bed and then turning it off before you go to sleep.”

Gault also adds:“A space heater isn’t meant to be your main heat source. This means you should give it a break every three hours or even more often to let the parts cool off and reduce fire risks.”

In addition, it’s critical to place the space heater in a safe location, away from anything flammable such as bedding, curtains and furniture. “Ensure that the heater is at least three feet away from anything flammable,” advises Crew. “Placing the heater on a flat, stable surface is also important to reduce the risk of tipping. Never place a space heater on a bed, couch, or any elevated surface that could increase the chances of it falling over.”

What are the common mistakes when using a space heater?

While a space heater serves its purpose of rapidly warming up a room, that doesn’t mean it can be used for other purposes. So if you want warm, cozy towels or want to quickly dry a damp item of clothing — this is a firm no-no.

“Surprisingly, very few people use their space heaters correctly,” states Gault. “Many people use their space heaters as multipurpose appliances: for drying towels, shoes, and even for reducing humidity—and that’s another huge mistake to make. Space heaters hate moisture and can short out and cause a fire.”





Another common mistake people tend to make is to plug their space heaters into power strips, and placing them too close to the walls. “I often see people plug their heaters into power strips and place them too close to walls and outlets to “save space,” and both are huge mistakes to make. Placing space heaters too close to the walls and electrical outlets is not only hazardous but also doesn’t allow the heat to distribute properly throughout the room.”



Alongside these expert precautions and tips, always use space heaters with caution, especially if you have young children or pets running around the home.