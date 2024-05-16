Huge Amazon smart home sale — 9 deals I recommend starting from $23

The best smart home devices take your living space to the next level. You can add these gadgets to your home to upgrade its lighting aesthetic, reduce energy usage, as well as control appliances like your smart thermostat from anywhere. And since they integrate with the most popular smart home platforms you can schedule and automate them to respond to other connected devices.

Amazon is currently discounting smart home products from smart lights to smart plugs. These deals can help you build out your smart home to make it even more comfortable and convenient. My top pick is the $64 Amazon Echo (4th Gen). That 35% off is an insane value for what I find to be not only one of the best Alexa speakers, but also best smart home hubs since it doubles as one complete with Matter and Zigbee support. This smart speaker is a great place to start your smart home because beyond playing rich lossless music it can make calls, keep track of your day, and control all of your smart home devices.

Best smart home gadget deals

Kasa Matter Smart Plug w/ Energy Monitoring: was $40 now $23 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with all of the major smart home platforms including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Smart Things. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it with things like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker.

Govee 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

In addition to being 14% off, you can also add a $5 coupon to take $10 total off this four-pack of smart bulbs (a fraction of what Philips Hue costs). These little luminaries pump out a bright 800 lumens and 16 million colors, and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even tap these for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

Echo (4th Gen, 2022): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The 4th Gen Echo is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. Its sphere shape produces rich, room-filling sound on par with premium speakers triple its price. Meanwhile, it functions as a smart home hub for Zigebee and Matter devices so you don't have to plug in a bunch of separate bridges. Its built-in motion sensor can even trigger routines like turning on smart lights when you walk into the room.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on indoor air quality in an easy-to-understand score. This gadget sucks in air to break down humidity, harmful particles, and temperature to rate the quality of your environment. You can use it to kick off routines like turning on your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans when the indoor air quality drops too low.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can save $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. During our testing, we found these easy to install and found they gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $98 @ Amazon

Google's smart thermostat can turn itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling the house while you're away. Since it works with Matter you can easily program an energy-efficient schedule or control it with your voice through all of the major smart home platforms and voice assistants.

August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $133 @ Amazon

We love this conversion smart lock for its features and ease of installation. This takes the place of the interior half of your deadbolt without replacing your exterior lock so you can use your original door keys. It automatically locks and unlocks your door and works seamlessly with every major smart home system. This lets you tie it to other smart home devices so it can automatically turn your entryway and living room lights on.