Pest experts reveal the reasons mosquitoes bite certain people — and you’ll be surprised

Summer is here and it's the ideal time to enjoy the warm weather outdoors. And if you’ve spotted unsightly bites on your skin, mosquitoes are the most likely culprit.

Wether you're at home or away on vacation, getting rid of mosquitoes is frustrating to say the least. At just 2 to 4 mm in size, these blood-sucking pests can bite you and leave behind an itchy or raised rash which can be irritating for days.

But, if you’re prone to getting mosquito bites more than your partner or family members, you might be wondering why.

According to pest controllers, certain people are more enticing for mosquitoes to feast on than others — and this all depends on several factors.

Luckily, we’ve got the experts at hand to answer all your questions, and to reveal the reasons mosquitoes will only bite certain people.

Why do mosquitos bite certain people?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Believe it or not, mosquitoes are attracted to a particular body size of a person. This is down to the amount of carbon dioxide exhaled, which attracts mosquitoes.

"First, body factors do affect the menu for mosquitoes, and size plays into it," states Allan Bossel, Operations Expert at Bed Bug Exterminator.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Some people give off more carbon dioxide when they breathe, and that is the main chemical that attracts mosquitoes like magnets. So if you are taller or heavier, your lungs pump out more of it."

Sweat

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether we’re dripping in sweat in a heatwave, or have just finished a daily jog, workout or physical activity, it’s probably best to jump in the shower straight away.

"Sweat plays a role," states Bossel. "The lactic acid and ammonia found in sweat are two of the main attractants for mosquitoes. If you just went for a 30-minute jog and skipped a rinse, you are basically a walking mosquito lure.

While daytime biting mosquitoes are increasing in range, the real pressure comes from dusk until dawn. The best way to help prevent bites is to plan ahead and be prepared with a repellent solution of your choosing that fits the occasion.

If you are stationary around the table, on the porch, patio or deck, a spatial repellent like Thermacell is great to use. For those on the go, personal DEET-based sprays offer great protection."

It’s important to note that only female mosquitoes feed on blood and only to breed

What’s more, you’re only likely to get bitten by female mosquitoes, as they feed on blood to breed.

"Mosquitoes have evolved to really be able to zero in on their targets," adds Adam Goess, Executive Director of Innovation & Insights at Thermacell Repellents, Inc. and in-house Bug Expert.

"It’s important to note that only female mosquitoes feed on blood and only to breed. They are attracted to CO2 and the lactic acid on our skin. Oftentimes outdoor activities will cause us to sweat a little more or breathe a little harder, alerting mosquitoes to our presence."

Blood type

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another interesting reason why mosquitoes bite certain people is dependent on their blood type.

"With blood type, people with Type O blood are found to be bitten more frequently than those with Type A or B" states David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist and Vice President, Strategic Growth, Mosquito Joe.

"Mosquitoes can detect blood type in markers in skin secretions, although any blood type can be bitten."

So, if you are a blood Type O, what are the best ways to repel buzzing mosquitoes?

"Most natural solutions work by masking the odors that mosquitoes key in on (CO2, lactic acid). Solutions like vanilla extract, lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus etc., must be applied in high concentrations around every 30 minutes to see any noticeable effectiveness," advises Goess.

Horbäach Peppermint Essential Oil: $5 at Amazon This pure peppermint oil is paraben free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural mosquito and pest repellent.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get rid of mosquitoes in your home and your yard, and you can even make your own non-toxic mosquito trap in just a few easy steps.

Essential oils such as peppermint, lavender or citronella are also great, natural mosquito repellents.

More from Tom's Guide