Forget fly spray — this natural method works better and smells amazing

Flies buzzing around your home this summer can drive anyone to distraction. With windows wide open during hot weather, these persistent pests swarm indoors looking for food and places to breed.

While chemical sprays might seem like the obvious solution, they contain toxic substances that linger in the air and only provide temporary relief. The moment you stop spraying, new flies simply move in to replace the ones you've eliminated.

Instead of reaching for harsh chemicals, there's a natural approach that actually prevents flies from entering your home in the first place.

Certain plants contain essential oils that flies absolutely hate, and placing just one of these fragrant deterrents on your windowsill creates an effective barrier that keeps flies away while making your home smell wonderful.

Here's how you can stop flies from entering your house this summer.

1. Why flies invade your home during summer (Image: © Shutterstock) Summer heat and humidity create perfect breeding conditions for flies, accelerating their reproduction cycle and encouraging them to lay more eggs. With windows flung open to combat sweltering temperatures, your home becomes an easy target for these pests searching for food and shelter. Chemical sprays might kill the flies you can see, but they contain toxic substances that remain airborne and continue causing irritation long after you've used them. More importantly, sprays don't prevent new flies from entering, so you're stuck in an endless cycle of spraying and re-spraying.

2. Place lavender on windowsills for natural fly protection (Image: © Shutterstock) Lavender's sweet fragrance smells wonderful to humans but flies absolutely hate it. The plant contains natural oils like linalool that irritate flies and act as a powerful deterrent. Place potted lavender plants directly on your windowsills where flies typically try to enter your home. Lavender needs about six hours of sunlight daily, making sunny windowsills the perfect location. Avoid overwatering during summer months, as lavender prefers slightly dry conditions.

3. Use basil to keep flies out of your kitchen (Image: © Shutterstock) Basil works perfectly in kitchens where flies are often most problematic. Its strong, pungent scent overwhelms flies' sensitive navigation systems, making it difficult for them to locate food sources. Position basil plants on kitchen windowsills or near patio doors where flies commonly attempt entry. Basil thrives in sunny spots and grows easily indoors, but requires regular maintenance to stay effective. Pick off any flowers that appear each week to prevent the plant from becoming leggy and losing its potency.

4. Try mint for powerful all-around pest control (Image: © Shutterstock) Mint offers the strongest protection against multiple pests, deterring not just flies but also ants, spiders, and mice. The plant contains menthol and other powerful oils that create an overwhelming sensory experience for insects. Place mint plants near windows, doors, and other entry points throughout your home for comprehensive coverage. Mint grows quickly and spreads rapidly, so you'll need to trim it back regularly to keep it manageable.

5. Position plants strategically (Image: © Shutterstock) Place your chosen plants directly on windowsills and near entry points where flies are most likely to enter your home. Multiple plants work better than single specimens, so consider placing several smaller pots along different windows rather than one large plant in a central location. Ensure your plants receive adequate sunlight and care to maintain their essential oil production. Crush a few leaves occasionally to release more oils and strengthen the deterrent effect during peak fly season.

