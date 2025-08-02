Is it ok to squish mosquitoes? I asked the pest control experts, and the answer might surprise you

If you’ve been enjoying the warm weather outdoors, it’s always frustrating when mosquitoes ruin your day.

Not only is it tricky to get rid of mosquitoes but once these blood-sucking pests bite you, you’re left with unsightly, itchy bites.

And while the reactive thing to do is to squish mosquitoes once they get too close, is it ok to do so?

Similar to squashing ants, will this attract more mosquitoes? Or are you putting your health at risk? When I think of squishing a mosquito, I imagine that any blood they might be carrying could end up on clothing or sheets, or even attract more critters to irritate me. But after speaking to pest control experts, I was surprised to learn that it's not such a bad idea after all.

To put your mind at ease, we’ve asked the experts to shed light on this question and share their top tips to mosquito-proof yourself this summer.

Is it ok to squish mosquitoes?

Woman scratching mosquito bite (Image credit: Shutterstock)

You might be surprised to know, the answer is yes. According to experts, this common reflex action won’t attract more mosquitoes to come your way.

“Squashing a mosquito won’t attract more of them,” says Sophie Thorogood, technical training manager at Pest-Stop.

“The tiny amount of blood they may carry (only about 0.01ml) isn’t a lure for other mosquitoes. In fact, mosquitoes are drawn to human odors, like carbon dioxide from our breath and chemicals in sweat, not the smell of blood.”

Flattening a mosquito won't be a serious health risk in most cases, especially if you do so before the mosquito has been feeding on you Tony King, pest control experts

Similarly, squashing a mosquito won’t put your health at risk, as long as you keep your bite-ridden skin or any surfaces clean at all times.

“Flattening a mosquito won't be a serious health risk in most cases, especially if you do so before the mosquito has been feeding on you,” adds Tony King, pest control expert and owner of The Pied Piper.

But if you flatten one that has just fed, you will be spreading your own blood with whatever pathogens or bacteria were inside the mosquito.

It is better to cleanse your skin using soap and water if you have squashed one on your body. Clean surfaces too if you have squashed a mosquito on a wall, especially around food or in the kitchen.”

Additionally, it's best to act quickly, to avoid the spread of bacteria. "Wash hands thoroughly after squishing a mosquito to wash away any exposed blood," adds Shannon Harlow-Ellis, Associate Certified Entomologist and Technical Services Manager at Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company.

"The blood exposure can also stain clothes, walls and furniture."

Top tips to keep mosquitoes away

Mosquito on hand (Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with most things, prevention is key. So it's always best to start with removing the sources that attract mosquitoes to your home in the first place.

"Start by eliminating standing water sources as mosquitoes need standing water to breed and lay their eggs," advises Daniel Baldwin, Board Certified Entomologist at Hawx Pest Control.

"This means cleaning out any bird baths, kids’ pools, and other items that hold water regularly, as well as other yard items that may collect water such as old tires, plant pots, toys, trash cans and buckets."

In addition, you can set up physical barriers, such as screens or nets, or seal any holes or entry points into your property. Mosquitoes can enter your home through the smallest of cracks or gaps.

You could also repel mosquitoes with natural scents via candles or essential oils.

"Mosquito-repelling candles are a great way to create an atmosphere with fewer mosquitoes too," adds Baldwin. "Candles made with essential oils such as lemon, eucalyptus and lavender can be effective at repelling these insects."

Additionally, you could apply repellents with DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus on any exposed skin, or wear long-sleeved garments if you want to avoid nasty bites.

Of course, if you're dealing with a recurring mosquito infestation, always contact a pest control service that will best advise you.