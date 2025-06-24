My favorite way to keep snacks cool during summer is a massive $65 off right now — Yeti isn't messing around with this early Prime Day deal

It goes without saying that the best coolers are expensive. Some of Yeti's most rugged cool boxes go up to over $1,000. The iconic Yeti Hopper cool bags are both pricey and hardly ever on sale, so when I found this deal, I was gobsmacked.

This Yeti Hopper M20 backpack deal, however, is most certainly not a shady deal. I've tested the Yeti Hopper M15, and I can attest to just how good it is. I even took my Yeti Hopper M15 to the beach last weekend, and it proved its worth!

Yeti Hopper M20 backpack cooler: was $325 now $260 at Amazon This awesome deal is only available in the lilac shade. While that means you won't be able to save $$$ if you're in the market for the black, green, or blue colorways, I think the lilac version is one of the prettiest ones out there. Make sure you click on the lilac M20, not the M12 to get this saving.

In my 4-star review of the Yeti Hopper M15 cooler bag, I praised how long it kept drinks and snacks cool for. In testing, it lasted 48 hours at refrigerator temperature, thanks to the mold-resistant high-density fabric. When I actually took the cooler bag to the beach, it kept my food cold all day (until I ate it all).

Then, throughout the afternoon, it kept my cans of beer and soda cool until it was time to leave the beach. I have full faith in the Yeti Hopper M series cool bags — I will always take one to the beach with me now.

Why Yeti, though? Why not any other cool bag?

This is a really valid question. What makes Yeti unique is its design. The M Series cool bags have a MagShield magnetic opening. This magnetic opening is indestructible. I stuffed the Yeti Hopper M15 to the brim and struggled to close it, but once it snapped shut, it was shut for good. It didn't pop back open when I was carrying the bag.

This secure opening means you don't have to worry about the bag letting in hot air or sunlight. The MagShield opening is also pest-proof — the hoards of seagulls at the beach tried and failed to break in!

While this is a photograph of the Hopper M15 (not the Hopper M20 in this article), the Hopper M20 has padded ergonomic straps, too. You might think carrying a full trip's worth of food would be laborious, and while, yes, that's true, the padded straps help take the weight off.

I can't imagine going on adventures without my Hopper M15 now, and with an awesome $65 saving, this Hopper M20 deal is currently the cheapest way to get the same experience.