Massive Yeti sale from $15 at Amazon — 13 deals I’d shop now on tumblers, coolers and more

Goodbye, Prime Day deals. Hello, Yeti deals! Even though Amazon’s big summer sales event is over, there are still some incredible price drops on Yeti. I’ve found some amazing deals you don’t want to miss on drinkware and coolers.

Right now you can shop Yeti deals from $15 at Amazon. Personally, I have my eye on this Yeti Rambler Tumbler (10oz) for $15 at Amazon. I love its sleek, simple design and bright Firefly Yellow color. This one also comes with a MagSlider lid that’s easy to sip from.

Or, if you’re headed out and about and need to keep lots of drinks cool, you can grab the excellent Yeti Hopper M15 Portable Soft Cooler on sale for $240 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Yeti deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and check out the best deals in Lowe’s summer sale.

Best Yeti Deals

Yeti Rambler Tumbler (10 oz): was $20 now $15 at Amazon Perfect for holding your coffee during your morning walk or commute, this tumbler is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs It also comes with a lid that has a MagSlider lid to eliminate the chance of spills.

Yeti Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

Yeti Rambler Stackable Mug (6 oz): was $30 now $24 at Amazon These 6 oz stackable mugs are ideal for espresso on the go. Its DuraSip Ceramic Lining is fused to a vacuum insulated stainless steel to ensure your drinks are kept hot. Plus, these can easily stack and fit in the smallest spaces.

Yeti Rambler Stackable Tumbler (20 oz): was $30 now $24 at Amazon If you want a big collection of Yeti tumblers, this stackable one would be a great one to start with. You can get a bunch of them in different colors and store them easily thanks to this tumbler's stackable design.

Yeti Rambler Bottle (18 oz): was $32 now $25 at Amazon This insulated Yeti bottle is on sale for 20% off right now. It has a Leakproof Chug Cap to avoid spills, with just a quick twist required to get you access to your favorite hot or cold drink.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

Yeti Rambler Cocktail Shaker (20 oz): was $60 now $48 at Amazon How cool is this cocktail shaker? Not only do you have an insulated shaker to make cocktails wherever you are, you also get an extra drinking cup (if a friend tags along, for example). The lid is leak resistant so this could even double up as a water bottle.

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller: was $70 now $56 at Amazon Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the hottest summer days, with this chic wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.

Yeti Rambler French Press Coffee Maker: was $110 now $88 at Amazon This Yeti French Press has to be one of the most stylish ways to make a brew in the great outdoors. It has a 34 oz capacity and a GroundsControl Filter for the perfect cup of joe! Best of all, it'll keep its contents hot for hours, so no more cold coffee.

Yeti Hopper M20 backpack cooler: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you want to keep your snacks and drinks cool hands-free, this backpack cooler from Yeti is one of the best ways to do so. It holds up to 18 cans and reviewers on Amazon were impressed by how long it keeps its contents cool. The straps are padded, so no worries about chafing.