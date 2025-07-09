I'm a professional Yeti fangirl — here's my favorite Yeti products on sale for Prime Day, starting from $24

Prime Day is upon us! We're tracking the best Prime Day deals live, and we've got savings on TVs, laptops, fitness apparel, and everything in between. I'm lowkey obsessed with Yeti, though, so I've been looking for a major Yeti sale.

However, as usual, Yeti's sale is slim pickings. Yeti discounts are rare, and oftentimes its gear is never on sale. However, I've scoured the web for the best Yeti deals, so you don't have to!

I've found great savings on the Yeti Hopper M30 Cooler bag, $262 from Amazon (25% off) and the Yeti Rambler 20oz travel mug, $26 from Amazon! For more awesome deals, keep scrolling.

Best Yeti Prime Day deals

Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup: was $35 now $24 at Amazon The Rambler 26 oz straw cup is perfect for summer. While normal travel mugs have a slot opening, this cup has a straw so you can stay sippin' on iced drinks without making your teeth cold! My favorite part of Yeti travel cups is the insulation. I have a Yeti travel mug and it keeps things hot (and cold) for literal hours. I'd grab this one now at just $24, before it rises again.

Yeti Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug: was $38 now $26 at Amazon This is basically the same as the mug above, but it's got a slot to sip from rather than a straw. This would be better for hot drinks. As with the straw cup, the Yeti travel mug is insulated so it'll keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for longer!

Yeti Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker: was $60 now $42 at Amazon I know, a bit of a curveball. How cool is this cocktail shaker though? Imagine taking this on a camping trip — not only do you have an insulated shaker to make cocktails while in the wilderness, you also get an extra drinking cup (if a friend tags along unexpectedly, for example). The lid is leak resistant so this could even double up as a water bottle.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 Portable Soft Cooler: was $300 now $250 at Amazon The Yeti cooler bags are iconic, and the Flip 8 is no different. This cooler has a zip lid, so it's completely leak proof. It can keep things cold for up to 48 hours and it can carry 4.7 quarts. The carry strap is padded, too, for ultra comfort.

