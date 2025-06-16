Massive Yeti sale live from $17 at Amazon — 15 summer deals I’d shop on coolers, tumblers and more

If you want to beat the heat, this awesome Yeti sale at Amazon is your chance to do so. Right now the retailer is slashing prices on coolers, tumblers and everything you need to stay happy and hydrated this summer.

Right now you can get the Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler on sale for $200 at Amazon. This is an awesome 20% discount with $50 off, and it’s perfect for tailgates, road trips and camping. Not only does it look cool, its compact design can fit behind the driver’s seat of your car while having space for 18 cans or 24 lbs of ice.

Or, if you want to sip in style, you can currently grab the Yeti Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug on sale for $36 at Amazon.

Best YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

Yeti Rambler Stackable Lowball 2.0 (10 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon If you want to fill your cabinets with Yeti drinkware, or transport a lot of them without taking up too much space, this Rambler is a great one to get. It's small and stackable, plus it will keep your drinks hot or cool thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation.

Yeti Rambler Bottle (18 oz): was $32 now $25 at Amazon This insulated Yeti bottle is on sale for 20% off right now. It has a Leakproof Chug Cap to avoid spills, with just a quick twist required to get you access to your favorite hot or cold drink.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon This YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker: was $60 now $48 at Amazon Shake up your favorite cocktails whether you're in your own backyard or you're in the backcountry. This YETI cocktail shaker features an easy press lid so you can easily bring your beverages with you on the go.

YETI Rambler Wine Chiller: was $70 now $56 at Amazon Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the warmest day with this wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.

Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $80 at Amazon Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

YETI Hopper Flip 8 : was $200 now $160 at Amazon This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience.