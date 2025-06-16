Recommended reading

Massive Yeti sale live from $17 at Amazon — 15 summer deals I’d shop on coolers, tumblers and more

I found the best deals in Yeti’s sale

(Image credit: Amazon)
If you want to beat the heat, this awesome Yeti sale at Amazon is your chance to do so. Right now the retailer is slashing prices on coolers, tumblers and everything you need to stay happy and hydrated this summer.

Right now you can get the Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler on sale for $200 at Amazon. This is an awesome 20% discount with $50 off, and it’s perfect for tailgates, road trips and camping. Not only does it look cool, its compact design can fit behind the driver’s seat of your car while having space for 18 cans or 24 lbs of ice.

Or, if you want to sip in style, you can currently grab the Yeti Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug on sale for $36 at Amazon.

I’ve listed my favorite Yeti deals below, so keep scrolling to see them all. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Best YETI Deals

YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz)
YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17 at Amazon

Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.

Yeti Rambler Stackable Lowball 2.0 (10 oz)
Yeti Rambler Stackable Lowball 2.0 (10 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon

If you want to fill your cabinets with Yeti drinkware, or transport a lot of them without taking up too much space, this Rambler is a great one to get. It's small and stackable, plus it will keep your drinks hot or cool thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation.

Yeti Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle (12 oz)
Yeti Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle (12 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon

This Yeti deal is great for little ones. It's shatter proof and leakproof while the straw lid is closed, which is great if it ever takes a tumble. Plus, there's a carry handle to make it easy to take along.

Yeti Rambler Bottle (18 oz)
Yeti Rambler Bottle (18 oz): was $32 now $25 at Amazon

This insulated Yeti bottle is on sale for 20% off right now. It has a Leakproof Chug Cap to avoid spills, with just a quick twist required to get you access to your favorite hot or cold drink.

YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz)
YETI Rambler Tumbler (30 oz): was $38 now $30 at Amazon

This YETI Rambler holds 30 oz of liquid and also comes with a with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills. It also adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping.

Yeti Rambler Bottle w/ Color Matching Straw Cap (26 oz)
Yeti Rambler Bottle w/ Color Matching Straw Cap (26 oz): was $40 now $32 at Amazon

This Yeti Rambler Bottle comes with a color-matched straw lid, making it look seriously stylish. It fits 26 ounces of liquid but Yeti has designed it to fit easily in your backpack, meaning it's perfect to take along with you day to day.

Yeti Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz)
Yeti Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid (30 oz): was $42 now $33 at Amazon

Yeti Travel Mug has a 30 oz capacity and a Stronghold lid to keep its contents safe and secure. It's also cup-holder friendly and has a handle at the side to make it easy to sip from.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz)
Yeti Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon

The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker
YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker: was $60 now $48 at Amazon

Shake up your favorite cocktails whether you're in your own backyard or you're in the backcountry. This YETI cocktail shaker features an easy press lid so you can easily bring your beverages with you on the go.

YETI Rambler Wine Chiller
YETI Rambler Wine Chiller: was $70 now $56 at Amazon

Keep your favorite bottle of white, rose or bubbles nice and cool, even on the warmest day with this wine chiller. It features a no-slip grip on the bottom and is designed to accommodate most bottle shapes.

Yeti Rambler Pitcher (64 oz)
Yeti Rambler Pitcher (64 oz): was $100 now $80 at Amazon

This Yeti pitcher is great for keeping punch, cocktails or even coffee at the perfect temperature for sharing with a group! Its lid also keeps its contents secure, and it's dishwasher safe.

Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug
Yeti Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $80 at Amazon

Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.

YETI Hopper Flip 8
YETI Hopper Flip 8 : was $200 now $160 at Amazon

This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon

If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.

YETI Hopper M Series
YETI Hopper M Series: was $300 now $240 at Amazon

Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.

