Chill out this Memorial Day and save up to 30% on the best cooler deals
There’s no need to get hot under the collar this Memorial Day, as you can now save up to a whooping $70 on the best coolers. Now there’s nothing stopping you from upgrading your cooler for your weekend of outdoor picnics and adventures.
As Tom’s Guide’s resident coolers expert, I’ve been delving into all the ins and outs of the best coolers, and despite knowing that Yeti is a top favorite, I’ve discovered some hot deals from other leading brands.
You can now save up to 30% on Ninja, Coleman and Igloo coolers. What’s more, it's a prime time to snap up a deal ahead of the summer season of alfresco eating and camping trips. Think no more warm beers as you grab a cold, and perfectly chilled beer from your cooler.
The Ninja FrostVault cooler is a real star. With 65-quarts of capacity it can hold 97 cans, or 54 cans with ice, and will keep your food and beverages chilled for days. It also has a handy dry storage drawer, compartments to keep food separate, and 'all-terrain' wheels, It's premium cooler that's worth snapping up.
You get a lot of capacity for your buck with Coleman's Classic Series Cooler. It might not have the bells and whistles of other premium coolers, but it's a great budget buy. The 70-quart model can hold up to 100 cans and has two easy-grip handles to make it easy to carry. What's more it can double-up as a seat and has four in-built cup holders in the lid.
Igloo's 25-quart Trailmate Cooler can hold up to 25 cans while also offering an extra-thick insulated body and lid to provide ice retention for long weekends away. It also features a lockable lid, a wide, comfort grip handle, a built in bottle opener and cup holders. It's available in two colorways —Spruce and Carbonite.
