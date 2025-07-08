I'm too lazy to trim the hedges so I tried this $29 garden tool instead — here's what happened

When it comes to sprucing up our yards for summer, there is nothing better than seeing a tidy garden. And while I do try to keep my front yard hedges looking neat and uniformed, I’ll admit, I don’t enjoy it!

Despite owning one of the best pruning shears to cut back smaller twigs and trim hedges, I would find this to be a labor-intensive task, time-consuming, and often making me break a sweat.

Just when I was considering hiring a professional gardener, I came across a cheaper option, that has got even cheaper in the Amazon Prime Day Deals.

The Workpro Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer costs just $29 from $35 on Amazon.With a decent 18% discount, you'll be saving extra cash.

This miniature 2-in-1 handheld hedge trimmer promised to make light work of tasks and “has everything you need for your pruning needs”. It also weighs just 0.82 pounds, which meant no more hand fatigue — I was instantly sold.

So, could this mini tool get the job done well? And had I finally found the tool that could solve the one thing I hate about gardening? Here’s what happened.

First impressions

WORKPRO Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer (Image credit: Future)

Essentially, the Workpro is a 2-in-1 miniature cordless pruning tool. It comes with two interchangeable blades — one for shearing grass, while the other for trimming hedges or small bushes.

Both blades come with plastic protective guards that you remove when in use, and a USB charging cable.

At first glance, it looks more like a child’s toy than a powerful tool, and handling it felt light as a feather — almost making me question my buying decision.

Plus, the last thing I wanted was to spend more money on expensive replacements.

After making sure the battery was fully charged, I took it outdoors to see how well it would tackle smaller jobs around the yard.

Ease of use and performance

WORKPRO Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer (Image credit: Future)

Initially, I found the Workpro trimmer tricky to operate. You’ll need to push up the safety release button at the top first, before pressing the trigger ‘on’ button. Once you do this, the motor will immediately kick in.

As I began tidying up my front porch hedge, I was surprised at how powerful it was. It hacked away through foliage, and small branches with ease.

I was impressed at how sharp the blades were, especially when tackling thicker branches and twigs in just seconds. In fact, I was expecting the blades to either get stuck, break or stop working completely. Surprisingly, my miniature tool powered through — making the hedge and overgrown bushes neat and tidy.

While it was light to handle, perhaps my only gripe would be having to keep my finger down on the trigger button.

If I accidentally let go, the blade would stop and the safety catch would go back into place. And while this is a great safety mechanism for young children, this can often interrupt the task.

However, this is a minor caveat in the grand scheme of things.

For me, it did a decent job, and I liked the fact that it significantly cut down my chore time. I was able to tidy up my front yard in under 10 minutes — a task that would usually take forever.

Best of all, I actually found the gardening task more enjoyable, and less labor-intensive — meaning that I can finally stay on top of hedge maintenance.

Plus, the Workpro cordless pruning tool is a good value, and way cheaper than expensive call-outs to a gardener in the long-run.