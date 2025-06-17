I got fed up wasting time using a weed whacker to remove weeds, so I tried an electric pressure washer instead — here’s what happened

I’ve been a first-time homeowner for two and a half years now and one thing I’ve learned in that time is that weeds are annoying. Like really, they’re relentless and take up a lot of my time during the weekends — especially with the pavers on my driveway that can easily be inundated by them.

For the past two summers, I’ve been using my Greenworks weed whacker to whittle away at those stubborn weeds around my pavers. All of my effort has been futile. I finally got fed up using my weed whacker and decided to try an electric pressure washer. Here’s what happened.

Having watched so many gardening hacks and videos on TikTok and Instagram, I know how well some of them could be at my weed problem at home — like the time I tried the viral Grampa's Weeder. For my pavers though, I tried out the Stihl REA 100 Plus electric pressure washer to see how effective it is over using my weed whacker.

After making sure the battery pack was charged, I connected the 3-in-1 nozzle and built-in detergent hose to the reel, which neatly is rolled up inside of the unit and offers 19.5 feet of length. On the other end, I connected my water supply hose line for continuous use.

It took me a few tries and switching through all the nozzle spray options to figure out what was most effective at removing stuck-on weeds in between my pavers, but once I figured it out, I was impressed at how effortlessly it blasted them away. Some of the deeper-rooted weeds that often came back when I used my weed whacker were no match this time against the Stihl REA 100 Plus.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

That’s because this all-electric pressure washer delivers a maximum pressure of 2,200 psi, which allows the water stream to penetrate deeper into the areas in between the pavers. Normally it would take me about 30 minutes to carefully go through the same small patch of pavers with my weed whacker, but the Stihl REA 100 Plus’ intensive stream does it half the time.

Image 1 of 2 Before (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) After (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

However, there were still some weeds that survived the first pass — but they appeared to be dying the following day. Trying to get the same results would’ve taken me much longer with my weed whacker, as well as going through more string trimmer lines. Overall, I’m surprised by how much quicker it is to use a pressure washer for removing weeds in between pavers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

In the subsequent weeks, I found other uses with the Stihl REA 100 Plus. I’ve actually used to clean off the sides of my Traeger wood pellet grill and also the siding around my home. There’s also another set of pavers closer to my garage that are covered in moss, but the Stihl REA 100 Plus made it way easier to blast them off. I’ve tried countless times with my weed whacker, but found it ineffective and time-intensive.

And finally, I really like how it’s compact and portable to carry around all around my property for all sorts of jobs. Due to its battery power, it’s also extremely quiet to operate. For those that need to use it elsewhere without access to a water hose line, I really love how I can connect it to a water tank or bucket to supply it with water — making it much more travel friendly that a traditional gas-powered pressure washer.