I moved this $30 IKEA floor lamp into my yard and it totally transformed my outdoor space

Summer is here, and it’s my favorite time to spruce up my backyard and get it ready for outdoor lounging.

If you want to upgrade your yard, the right outdoor lighting can instantly make all the difference.

From installing the best solar lights, or having LED lanterns, these all work well to add warm illumination and cozy ambiance, once the sun goes down.

As someone obsessed with interior style, I’ve always wanted to extend the same, eye-catching theme in my outdoor spaces. However, I couldn’t quite find something unique that I wanted.

That was until I decided to move my Solvinden LED Floor Lamp from IKEA into my yard.

Initially, I had bought this lamp to place on my living room floor, and add contemporary beauty. However, I wasn’t entirely sure it really matched the rest of my interiors, and felt it was being overshadowed.

After having the idea of relocating it, I was pleased to see it had found its rightful place. Not only did it glow up my dull, outdoor space, but added a unique and contemporary feature.

What’s more, it looks more expensive than it is, priced at only $17 right now. Bargain!

IKEA SOLVINDEN LED Floor Lamp: was $34 now $15 at IKEA This eye-catching floor lamp offers a warm light through the decorative pattern of the shade. Not only does this create a cozy ambiance, but can be placed anywhere in outdoor or indoor spaces. With its stylish, plastic rattan design, it’s made to be weatherproof, easy to maintain. The lamp is also available in two sizes to suit your home.

Why the IKEA SOLVINDEN LED floor lamp is my favorite

IKEA SOLVINDEN LED floor lamp (Image credit: Future)

There’s much to love about the Solvinden LED floor lamp.

Right off the bat, its eye-catching, unique design looks more like a beautiful work of art than functional lighting.

Once switched on, I love how the warm glow casts geometric patterns on surfaces, and you can adjust two brightness settings — all at the touch of one button underneath.

You’ll need batteries though (which was my only caveat), and it only charges with a USB-A cable.

Still, it’s a far better option than having unsightly, power cords running all over my yard. What’s more, after using it for a couple of months, I haven’t had to recharge it yet.

At just 18 x 10 inches diameter, the Solvinden takes up minimal space, making it ideal for sprucing up a small patio or balcony.

What’s more, it’s lightweight, plastic rattan can withstand any weather conditions, and is easy to clean and maintain to use all-year-round.

Best of all, it looks stunning in my outdoor space. So, if you like function but more style, this IKEA Solvinden LED floor lamp is perfect for those summer evenings.