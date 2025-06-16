My favorite outdoor solar lights just crashed to half price on Amazon — here’s why you should snag them for summer

Whether you want to instantly spruce up your outdoor space or host backyard gatherings this summer, the best solar lights can make a difference. And if you’re waiting for Prime Day to grab some hot solar light deals — we’ve just spotted an impressive discount.

Right now, and for a limited- time only, the Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights is on sale for just $21 from $47 at Amazon. That’s more than half price — and a great bargain.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will do the trick — and is over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

As an interior style lover, I love using outdoor solar lights to brighten up my yard and front porch.

And these Brightech, Edison-style string lights are my favorite for transforming your patio to resemble an outdoor bistro or even an Italian cafe.

In fact, we rated it as the best string solar lights in our tests, for its quality, design and of course, its stunning, lasting illumination.

It’s not surprising that this deal won’t stay on the shelves for too long and since it’s a limited time only, you’d better be quick!

There’s much to love about the Brightech Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights, and I particularly like its vintage-style bulb and retro feel.

With its shatterproof design, these lights are built to withstand any weather, and easy to maintain.

What’s more, these string lights will provide a soft, warm glow to add ambiance, which is ideal if you’re hosting outdoor gatherings after the sun goes down.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about these string solar lights is how versatile they are.

You can wrap them around your trees for the holidays, string them along a fence or hang them above your alfresco dining tablescape to instantly upgrade your outdoor space.

So if you want to bag a bargain, this Brightech outdoor solar light deal is the one I’d snap up this summer.