I just discovered 5 IKEA outdoor essentials for your yard this summer that are so underrated

Finally, warmer weather is here and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your yard or patio to get it ready for those backyard gatherings.

And while IKEA is the go-to place for flat-packed furniture or savvy storage solutions, we often don’t fully appreciate its stunning, outdoor furniture and decor.

In fact, I’ve spotted some great buys for your yard that are underrated — and look far more expensive than they are.

From stunning patio sets for al fresco dining and stunning coffee tables to a relaxing hammock to lounge on, you can instantly refresh your yard this summer.

So whether you have a large yard, or a compact patio balcony, here are just a few of my favorite outdoor picks that I’ll be buying.

IKEA BOCKÖN / HAMNÖN Hammock with stand: $179 at IKEA There's nothing like lounging outdoors in style than in a hammock. And I've had my eye on this hammock for a while. Made with a durable, polyester material attached to a sturdy metal stand, this is designed for ultimate relaxation. Just don't forget your sunscreen when lying in the sunshine!

IKEA FÅLSKÄR Coffee table: $119 at IKEA I’m always looking for storage solutions, and this coffee table is a great 2-in-1 buy. Not only is it a beautiful, handwoven table, but it has hidden storage underneath its lid for outdoor cushions, blankets or other items. A great, multifunctional table that looks good too!

IKEA NÄMMARÖ Bench with backrest: $185 at IKEA Whether you want to sit outside with a good read, or enjoy hosting friends, this wooden bench is a great addition to your yard. Made from acacia wood, it's durable and weather-resistant. I love the fact that you can also add seat cushions to make it extra comfy.

IKEA ASKHOLMEN Table and 2 folding chairs: $155 at IKEA If you have a compact yard, patio or balcony, this wooden table and folding chairs will instantly give it the wow factor. I love how functional it is, and you can maximize space once its folded. What's more, you can chose the color to suit your home. It's perfect for morning coffee or summer brunch.

IKEA SOLVINDEN LED floor lamp: $34 at IKEA Lighting is a great way to spruce up your yard, and this LED floor lamp will do just that. I love its contemporary, stylish design, and its warm light will create a cozy ambiance at night. Plus, you can place it anywhere indoors or outdoors.