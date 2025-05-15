I tried this cordless lamp, and it solved the one thing I’ve always loathed about rechargeable lighting

As a home and interiors obsessive, there’s nothing more unsightly than cord clutter to ruin the overall aesthetic.

And while I do my best to hide clutter around my home, my biggest challenge was to hide cords from my stylish lighting.

So when I stumbled on the idea of cordless table lamps five years ago, these (in theory) made the perfect solution to having a cord-free space. Not only were they practical to place indoors and outdoors, but these solved my issue of exposed cords or having limited power outlets.

What’s more, these are simple to recharge, and use with minimal fuss — and an instant way to add style or even to use as a best desk lamp when focusing on a task.

But, after going through my fair share of cordless lamps (for every room in my home), there was one gripe that always let me down.

My biggest gripe about cordless lamps

My biggest gripe about cordless lamps has always been the battery life.

While most cordless lamps range between 10 and 24 hours of use, I just could never find a lamp that would last even a few days before fading light and needing a recharge. Plus, I didn't want to go back to corded lamps ever again.

That was until I discovered the Monte-Carlo premium cordless lamp that promised up to 140 hours battery life. Admittedly, I was skeptical at this claim (after all, don't they all promise a long battery life?), but I was keen to put this to the test and find out.

The Lutris Monte-Carlo lamp

The Monte-Carlo lamp by Lutris looks just as premium as its name — think palm trees along the Monaco and French Riviera coastline meets luxury hotel style.

But beyond its brushed gold color, weighty design, and fancy charging dock, (all in a cotton dustbag and gift packaging), I was more interested in whether it could get the job done.

Once turned on, I was impressed by its brightness and at 200 lumens, it was just as powerful as my corded lamp. The Monte-Carlo lamp also has a dimmable option by simply touching the top of the lamp a few times.

I couldn’t wait to place it in my living room, and it did well to illuminate a rather dull corner on my bookshelf.

I made it a point to turn it on at the same time daily, and leave it on for about four hours (at maximum brightness).

Typically by day five, the lighting would start to fade rapidly, however, even after day seven, it had maintained it's brightness.

And by day 12, when I was expecting it to significantly reduce, I was surprised to see that the power was still as bright as when it was fully charged. Impressive!

I also liked the fact that I could place it anyway, or instantly spruce up my backyard in the evenings (it’s IP65 water and dust resistant for outdoor use).

At long last, I had finally found a lamp that had solved my biggest gripe about cordless lamps so far.

It is quite expensive though (under $200), in comparison to other affordable rechargeable lamps on the market.

However, if you're fed up of always recharging lamps, and want eye-catching, high-end style, I’d say the Monte-Carlo lamp is a worthwhile investment.

Where to buy?

The Monte-Carlo Cordless Lamp is available to buy for $99 in the U.S and £149 (UK) on Lutris.com.