REI's 4th of July Sale is officially live — save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel and more

4th of July sales are here which means summer is in full swing — and if you're ready to get a jumpstart on all those outdoor adventures, you're probably going to need some new gear. Whether you're hoping to grab some updated camping equipment, fitness apparel or hiking essentials, REI's 4th of July sale has tons of epic deals just for you.

Brands like Garmin, North Face, Hoka and more are sporting major discounts of up to 50% off. The sale includes deals on everything you need to gear up for the great outdoors and have some fun in the sun — with deals starting at just $10.

From sleeping bags and camp kitchen accessories to footwear and apparel, I've rounded up all my favorite deals from REI's 4th of July sale. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best REI 4th of July deals

YETI sale: members get 20% off one item @ REI

In the market for a new water bottle or cooler? Look no further than YETI for any 4th of July adventures. At REI, members can get 20% off one full-price YETI item at checkout. This offer only lasts until July 7, so I would jump on it ASAP.

Women's summer clothing sale: up to 50% off @ REI

From swimsuits and shorts to running and hiking gear, REI has no shortage of women's apparel that is perfect for summer. Brands like Patagonia. Vuori and more are offering huge savings on clothing to help you have some fun in the sun.

Men's summer clothing sale: up to 50% off @ REI

Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake or the campground this summer, REI has tons of great apparel to help you celebrate the season. From bathing suits to camping gear, there's something for everyone in the sale.

REI Solid Graphic Camp Mug: was $22 now $10 at REI Need a coffee or tea companion? This camp mug will do the trick. It keeps cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot It also comes with a lid to keep your beverage from spilling while on the move.

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

The North Face Evolution Crew Sweatshirt: was $55 now $39 at REI This versatile sweatshirt is ready for anything — pair it with shorts and head to the gym, throw on some joggers and wear it on the trails or even sport it with a pair of jeans around town. It's super comfortable and works as a great top layer on a cool day.

Beyond Yoga Racerback Cropped Tank Top: was $68 now $46 at REI Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of soft, moisture-wicking Spacedye fabric. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and a shelf bra.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair: was $69 now $48 at REI This camping chair not only includes a folding tray with cup holders but it also features a detachable cooler to store your drinks and keep them chilled. The versatile chair is great for setting up at the campsite, hanging out in the backyard or even when watching a sporting event. Plus, its ergonomic design and padded armrests make it super comfortable.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $100 at REI This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $100!

Adidas Supernova Solution (Women's): was $140 now $104 at REI These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.

Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's): was $145 now $116 at REI The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.

BioLite CampStove 2+ Complete Cook Kit: was $249 now $187 at REI Create the ultimate camp kitchen with this cooking kit that includes a stove, portable grill, KettlePot, CoffeePress and FlexLight all in one. Instead of using gas, you can burn pellets or wood to keep the fire going. You can also turn the portable grill into a wood burning grill to cook your favorite foods on. Easily boil water with the kettle or make coffee with the included press. You'll essentially have a full-service kitchen in the great outdoors.