REI's 4th of July Sale is officially live — save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel and more

Celebrate Independence Day with REI deals
4th of July sales are here which means summer is in full swing — and if you're ready to get a jumpstart on all those outdoor adventures, you're probably going to need some new gear. Whether you're hoping to grab some updated camping equipment, fitness apparel or hiking essentials, REI's 4th of July sale has tons of epic deals just for you.
Brands like Garmin, North Face, Hoka and more are sporting major discounts of up to 50% off. The sale includes deals on everything you need to gear up for the great outdoors and have some fun in the sun — with deals starting at just $10.
From sleeping bags and camp kitchen accessories to footwear and apparel, I've rounded up all my favorite deals from REI's 4th of July sale. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- YETI sale: members get 20% off one item
- Women's summer clothing sale: up to 50%
- Men's summer clothing sale: up to 50% off
- REI Solid Graphic Camp Mug: was $22 now $10
- UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27
- Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89
- Brooks Ghost 16 (Women's): was $140 now $100
- Hoka Clifton 9 (Men's): was $145 now $116
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $400 now $279
Best REI 4th of July deals
YETI sale: members get 20% off one item @ REI
In the market for a new water bottle or cooler? Look no further than YETI for any 4th of July adventures. At REI, members can get 20% off one full-price YETI item at checkout. This offer only lasts until July 7, so I would jump on it ASAP.
Women's summer clothing sale: up to 50% off @ REI
From swimsuits and shorts to running and hiking gear, REI has no shortage of women's apparel that is perfect for summer. Brands like Patagonia. Vuori and more are offering huge savings on clothing to help you have some fun in the sun.
Men's summer clothing sale: up to 50% off @ REI
Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake or the campground this summer, REI has tons of great apparel to help you celebrate the season. From bathing suits to camping gear, there's something for everyone in the sale.
Need a coffee or tea companion? This camp mug will do the trick. It keeps cold beverages cold and hot beverages hot It also comes with a lid to keep your beverage from spilling while on the move.
This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
This versatile sweatshirt is ready for anything — pair it with shorts and head to the gym, throw on some joggers and wear it on the trails or even sport it with a pair of jeans around town. It's super comfortable and works as a great top layer on a cool day.
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of soft, moisture-wicking Spacedye fabric. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and a shelf bra.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
This camping chair not only includes a folding tray with cup holders but it also features a detachable cooler to store your drinks and keep them chilled. The versatile chair is great for setting up at the campsite, hanging out in the backyard or even when watching a sporting event. Plus, its ergonomic design and padded armrests make it super comfortable.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
This is a running shoe that is both comfy and versatile. It's a shoe that you can wear on most runs and is especially a great option for beginner runners looking for a reliable everyday running trainer. It only launched this year so it's pretty awesome to see it discounted down to just $100!
These Adidas road-running shoes deliver a lightweight, responsive feel to keep you chasing your goals — whether you're training or just getting your miles in. They're breathable, provide enhanced stability and offer smooth transitions.
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. It's a generation old at this point, but still a very capable shoe.
This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.
No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.
Create the ultimate camp kitchen with this cooking kit that includes a stove, portable grill, KettlePot, CoffeePress and FlexLight all in one. Instead of using gas, you can burn pellets or wood to keep the fire going. You can also turn the portable grill into a wood burning grill to cook your favorite foods on. Easily boil water with the kettle or make coffee with the included press. You'll essentially have a full-service kitchen in the great outdoors.
This is a solid 360-degree action camera, and after this discount, it's even better. Our Insta360 X3 hands-on review praised this camera's ease of use, smart software and larger image sensor. There are a few caveats — this camera is bulky compared to some of the best 360 cameras. Plus, the newer Insta360 X4 is now available.
The Garmin Instinct 2 solar is the world's longest-lasting smartwatch, able to run forever with enough sunlight. Boasting accurate onboard GPS tracking, lots of fitness training metrics and tools, a sporty design and even support for mobile payments, it's a truly versatile workout companion.
