Cordless vs. corded lawnmower — which should you choose?

If you’re in the market for a new lawnmower, you might be torn between a cordless and a corded model.

Both cordless and corded lawnmowers can keep your grass neat and tidy, and each type of lawnmower will do well for small yards. But, when it comes down to it, one type will probably suit your needs better than the other.

This guide will explore the main differences between the two types of mowers, look at the pros and cons of each, and ultimately recommend the best choice for you based on your needs. To help you better understand these types of mowers, we consulted Eduard Negodenko, landscaping expert and gardener at Avanti Landscaping. Here’s what we learned.

Cordless lawnmowers explained

A cordless lawnmower is precisely what it sounds like: a lawnmower with no cord. These mowers are either battery- or gas-powered and are not tethered to an electrical outlet for power. That means they’re better suited for larger areas where a cord might not extend far enough.

“The cordless lawnmower is ideal for homeowners who value convenience above everything else and prefer mobility without being constrained by a power cord,” says Negodenko.

Depending on the power source, a cordless mower may need to be charged or filled with gasoline before it can be used. But once powered up, it can run for a long time. Here are the main pros and cons of cordless lawnmowers.

What are the pros of a cordless lawnmower?

Cordless lawnmowers are popular with many homeowners for their ease of use and ability to cut grass easily. The biggest advantages of a cordless mower are the following.

Larger mowing area

Cordless lawnmowers can be used anywhere with no restraints from a cord. That means they can mow a larger area than corded mowers, which can only extend as far as their cord will allow.

“A high-end cordless electric mower-equipped yard can be easily managed at the acre level, provided battery capacity is enough, or fueled by self-propelled gas power for additional ease,” explains Negodenko.

Quiet operation

Electric cordless mowers are much quieter than gas mowers, so they might be your best option if you’re concerned about noise levels when mowing your lawn.

“[Cordless electric mowers] are really quiet compared to gas mowers, making them suitable for residential areas with noise regulations,” explains Negodenko.

What are the cons of a cordless lawnmower?

Although cordless mowers have their share of advantages, they also have several disadvantages to remember while you make your choice. Here are the biggest cons of cordless lawnmowers.

Run time limits

A cordless mower will only run for as long as it has juice. “It is important to note that its biggest limitation is battery life,” says Negodenko. “Most cordless models operate for 30 to 60 minutes with one charge depending on the battery capacity and how thick the grass is.”

Gas cordless mowers are also limited; once they run out of fuel, you’ll need to add more. And if you don’t have any on hand, you’ll have to drive to the nearest gas station to pick some up.

Higher price tag

Cordless mowers tend to cost more than corded ones. Their initial price is usually higher, and if you opt for a battery-powered model, you’ll eventually need to replace the battery at an additional cost.

Even gas cordless mowers can cost more in the long term because, like a car engine, they require maintenance.

Corded lawnmowers explained

Corded lawnmowers are powered by electricity from an outlet, similar to any other appliance. This gives the lawnmower consistent power so it can cut your lawn evenly. But you’ll need an available electrical outlet to use this type of mower.

“A small area (less than a quarter acre) with easy access to an outlet will be best served by a corded lawn mower,” Negodenko says.

What are the pros of a corded lawnmower?

Unlimited power

Cordless mowers will only run as long as they have a full gas tank or a charged battery. With a corded mower, you don’t need to worry that you’re going to run out of fuel.

“The prime advantage with a corded model is that you can have continuous and unbroken power, which is not the case with a cordless mower, which requires you to recharge it,” Negodenko explains. This results in an even cut from beginning to end and a better-looking lawn.

Affordability

Another advantage of corded lawnmowers is their price point. They usually cost less to purchase than cordless ones, and the electricity they use is minimal.

Over time, they cost very little to run and maintain, making them ideal for those on a limited budget.

Low-maintenance requirements

A corded lawnmower has fewer moving parts than a gas cordless mower, which means fewer maintenance requirements. “The [corded] mower, having few parts, does not require oil changes or spark plug replacement, translating into low maintenance,” explains Negodenko.

This makes them perfect if your mechanical knowledge is lacking and you don’t want to have to pay for professional lawnmower maintenance.

What are the cons of a corded lawnmower?

Corded lawnmowers are great options for many people, but they won’t work for everyone. Here are the biggest cons of these mowers.

Cord safety

The biggest con of a corded lawnmower is the cord itself. When you mow your lawn, you’ll need to be constantly aware of where the cord is so you don’t accidentally trip on it.

“The cord can be really annoying with multi-trees, flowerbeds, and so on where you will have to be careful to prevent that cord from tangling or cutting by accident,” says Negodenko.

Not intended for large lawns

Corded lawnmowers are limited by their power source. “This may not be adequate for larger lawns,” warns Neodenko. If you have a big lawn, you’ll probably need to stick to a cordless mower that can reach every inch of your yard.

“These lawnmowers are also well-suited to normal-sized lawns up to a third or half an acre; they would not make sense for anyone who would have to run an extension cord with them,” explains Negodenko.

Which is right for you?

The choice between a corded and a cordless lawnmower depends on your yard size and preferences.

If you have a small lawn and a limited budget, a corded lawnmower should more than meet your needs.

However, if your lawn is larger and the cord length would present an issue, it’s best to stick to a cordless version.